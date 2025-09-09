Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crunch meeting is underway to decide the future of Edinburgh’s newest concert hall amid fears of a funding gap that could further delay the construction of the project.

Impact Scotland, the charity behind the construction of the Dunard Centre, is today holding a critical board meeting to consider a tender from contractor Balfour Beatty - more than a year after an initial deal with Robert McAlpine was scrapped.

The Dunard Centre will be a 1,000-seat concert hall complete with a multi-purpose space, café and bar. | David Chipperfield Architects, Reiach and Hall Architects

The meeting comes as the Dunard Centre, which is supported through a partnership of public and private funding, is understood to have embarked on an additional funding round in an attempt to raise extra money as construction costs spiral.

It is understood the rising cost of construction has pushed the projected cost of the project “significantly” above the latest publicly available figure of £114 million.

A spokesman for the Dunard Centre, which is due to be built on the recently cleared site behind the historic RBS branch building on St Andrew Square, said the progression of a contract with Balfour Beatty had taken longer than planned.

The spokesman said: "We have received a tender from Balfour Beatty, which is currently being reviewed by our board. We hope to conclude this process within the coming weeks, after which we will be able to speak publicly about costs and funding.

“For now, our focus is on securing the best possible price for this contract, so for obvious reasons we won't share details during these sensitive commercial negotiations."

To date, more than £105m has been raised to fund the project, of which £80m comes from private philanthropy. This philanthropic funding includes support from principal donor, the Dunard Fund, individual philanthropists both from the UK and international, and trusts and foundations.

The Dunard Centre construction site | TSPL

The public sector funding of £25m has been awarded by the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal (ESESCRD). This comprises £5m from the City of Edinburgh Council, and £10m each from the UK and Scottish governments through the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

In June, the philanthropic foundation Carnegie Corporation of New York made a $1m (£747,000) grant towards the “design and programming” of the centre.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Up to £25m is being made available through the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal to help establish an exciting new cultural venue in the heart of Scotland’s capital.

“The Scottish Government is supportive of the project board’s efforts to attract additional funding from a range of sources, including the private sector. Officials are in regular discussion with the organisation and will continue to work with them as the project progresses.”

Construction on the project has not yet begun. In March last year, it was “mutually concluded” the main contractor, Sir Robert McAlpine, was no longer the right strategic partner for the main construction phase.

A month later, the board entered into a pre-construction service agreement (PCSA) with a new tier one contractor Balfour Beatty. The project is not due to be completed until 2029.

A UK government spokesperson said there were no unallocated resources remaining in the Region Deal fund.

The spokesperson said: "The UK government recognises the significance of the Dunard Centre to Edinburgh’s cultural landscape. That's why we invested £10m in the project as part of our £300m commitment to the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.