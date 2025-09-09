Watch The Scotsman’s video of the incredible scene at Fife waterfront.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of thousands of starfish have washed up on Kirkcaldy beach.

The rare phenomenon has seen huge sections of the beach covered by piles of the marine invertebrates – and several theories have been put forward as to why it happened

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The starfish were washed up by high tide on Monday night. There were also thousands deposited on the Promenade walkway next to the Basin car park. Only a few in pools of water appear to have survived.

Hundreds of thousands of starfish can be seen at Kirkcaldy beach (Pic: Fife Free Press)

At low tide on Tuesday morning, the starfish could be seen along a large stretch of the beach, with thousands upon thousands left among the rocks, and in the sand.

Many people have been at the beach to see the rare sight, with some trying to help the starfish that were still alive by taking them back into the Forth. While starfish are still alive when they get washed up, most can only survive being out of the water for just a matter of minutes.

The mass beaching comes after a very rare, big south east swell at the weekend that may have been the cause.

In 2024, thousands of starfish washed up on the north Wales coastline.