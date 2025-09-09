The flashpoint Edinburgh areas not covered by firework ban across Bonfire Night
The leader of Edinburgh City Council has admitted the city’s new firework control zones are “arbitrary”, after it was found the zones do not cover some of the main hotspots for Bonfire Night trouble.
The BBC reported that in the nine areas where firework control zones (FCZ) are being introduced, some streets are cut in half, leaving some areas which have seen disorder in recent years not covered by the restrictions.
In particular, Hay Avenue in Niddrie, where fireworks and petrol bombs were thrown at police in a clash involving a crowd of young people in 2023, has been split down the middle, meaning one side of the street is not within the zone.
A control zone was in place covering Niddrie last year, and last month Edinburgh City Council voted to reintroduce the restrictions in the area, alongside Balerno, Calton Hill and Seafield.
Councillors also backed additional bans in Corstorphine, Moredun, Gracemount, Longstone and Sighthill for the coming year.
Jane Meagher, the leader of City of Edinburgh Council, told BBC Scotland last year’s restrictions had been "successful and effective" in mitigating the worst of the disorder in Niddrie.
However, she said the zones as “in a sense arbitrary,.
"I am confident the exact arrangements that we had last year will bring about the same consequences this year, which is a safer experience for everybody,” she said.
"This year if we find there are problems in relation to the zones then we definitely would consider changing them."
Police Scotland said they responded to 18 incidents on Bonfire Night last year, compared with 26 during the same period in 2023. In Edinburgh, the force reported “youth disorder” in Niddrie, Sighthill and Moredun.
In 2023, drone footage sent to The Scotsman showed dozens of youths confronting officers after the rioters had gathered on Hay Avenue on Bonfire Night. Police Scotland later said about 50 people were involved in the disorder.
This year, all nine zones will run from October 31 until November 9.
The decision to double the number of control zones came after community groups and residents were invited to apply for bans in their local area in March.
The council said the public consultation on the proposals which followed found “overwhelming support” backing their introduction.
The council said it would consider introducing control zones in areas where there is concern about the misuse of fireworks, environmental protection, animal welfare and the impact on vulnerable communities.
Edinburgh City Council’s website said once an FCZ has been agreed, Police Scotland would seek to enforce with the maximum penalty of a £5,000 fine or a six-month custodial sentence.
The council said the bans would also align with any dispersal zones planned by Police Scotland around Bonfire Night.
It was separately announced this month that three Glasgow areas - Govanhill, Pollokshields and Broomhouse - would have the city’s first firework ban introduced in November after they were officially designated as FCZs.
