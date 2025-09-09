The flashpoint Edinburgh areas not covered by firework ban across Bonfire Night

The council has been criticised after one Edinburgh street where petrol bombs were thrown at police in 2023 is only partly covered by the firework control zones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leader of Edinburgh City Council has admitted the city’s new firework control zones are “arbitrary”, after it was found the zones do not cover some of the main hotspots for Bonfire Night trouble.

The BBC reported that in the nine areas where firework control zones (FCZ) are being introduced, some streets are cut in half, leaving some areas which have seen disorder in recent years not covered by the restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Map showing the nine areas where control zones will be in place this year. The ban in Niddrie is being reintroduced, while new bans in Gracemount and Sighthill were each requested by locals. Source: Edinburgh City Council | The Scotsman

In particular, Hay Avenue in Niddrie, where fireworks and petrol bombs were thrown at police in a clash involving a crowd of young people in 2023, has been split down the middle, meaning one side of the street is not within the zone.

A control zone was in place covering Niddrie last year, and last month Edinburgh City Council voted to reintroduce the restrictions in the area, alongside Balerno, Calton Hill and Seafield.

Councillors also backed additional bans in Corstorphine, Moredun, Gracemount, Longstone and Sighthill for the coming year.

Hay Avenue, in Niddrie, was the site of clashes with police on fireworks night in 2023 | Google Maps

Jane Meagher, the leader of City of Edinburgh Council, told BBC Scotland last year’s restrictions had been "successful and effective" in mitigating the worst of the disorder in Niddrie.

However, she said the zones as “in a sense arbitrary,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am confident the exact arrangements that we had last year will bring about the same consequences this year, which is a safer experience for everybody,” she said.

"This year if we find there are problems in relation to the zones then we definitely would consider changing them."

Police Scotland said they responded to 18 incidents on Bonfire Night last year, compared with 26 during the same period in 2023. In Edinburgh, the force reported “youth disorder” in Niddrie, Sighthill and Moredun.

Edinburgh City Council have doubled the number of firework control zones for 2025 | Canva/Getty Images

In 2023, drone footage sent to The Scotsman showed dozens of youths confronting officers after the rioters had gathered on Hay Avenue on Bonfire Night. Police Scotland later said about 50 people were involved in the disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, all nine zones will run from October 31 until November 9.

The decision to double the number of control zones came after community groups and residents were invited to apply for bans in their local area in March.

The council said the public consultation on the proposals which followed found “overwhelming support” backing their introduction.

The council said it would consider introducing control zones in areas where there is concern about the misuse of fireworks, environmental protection, animal welfare and the impact on vulnerable communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh City Council’s website said once an FCZ has been agreed, Police Scotland would seek to enforce with the maximum penalty of a £5,000 fine or a six-month custodial sentence.

The council said the bans would also align with any dispersal zones planned by Police Scotland around Bonfire Night.