Community rattled by fresh plans for 'biggest building on Skye'

Islanders have said the new distillery development would be ‘disproportionate’ in the small community village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objections have been mounting against plans to upgrade a distillery on Skye to what would become the biggest building on the island.

Diageo lodged fresh plans to upgrade its Talisker Distillery, in Carbost in the south of the island, last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talisker, founded in 1830, is one of the drink giant’s leading brands, with the company saying long-term growth of the product is a top priority.

The new development would involve demolishing the current building, which is Skye’s oldest distillery building, and replacing it with a new one to increase production, the company said.

As well as increased space and production, the plans list sustainability aspects of the new build, including: “sustainable technologies, with associated support facilities at the site, together with all associated infrastructure, including new access, drainage, outfall, road improvement and landscaping works”.

Among Diageo's portfolio is the Talisker distillery on the Isle of Skye. Picture: Diageo.

Some 50 objections to the proposals have been made to Highland Council, with a deadline for responses closing next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With an unbroken ridgeline of around 150m, at a level 30 metres above Loch Harport, residents said the main new distillery building alone will be more than twice the size of Broadford Hospital, which is currently said to be the largest building on the Inner Hebridean island.

Among the objections, Carbost residents have said the proposed development would be “disproportionate” to the size of the small village.

Carbost is a small community village on the Isle of Skye | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Critics of the plans said despite the increase in size of the complex and production, there will be no increase in jobs or local benefit to the community.

Diageo confirmed there will be no significant change in the number of full-time jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the company said the construction phase will offer new, temporary employment, which it hopes to find as locally as possible.

Psychiatrist and philosopher Iain McGilchrist, who has lived in the village for more than two decades, opposed the plans.

In his objection, the author said: “If approved, it would fundamentally damage the character of our village. It doesn't respect our setting or tradition—it exploits them for corporate gain, with no benefit to us.

“The people of Carbost are content, as they historically have been, to live with a distillery in their midst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Diageo’s proposal will make the village no more than an inconvenient appendage to a corporate theme park.”

Concerns have also been raised about a sustained increase in large commercial vehicle traffic to service the proposed increased production.

Feedback from some islanders included positive comments over potential road improvements and better access, with construction and the new development bringing some job prospects.

Planning documents say the development of the distillery would take place across five phases totalling just under four years - 46 months. Phase three, which would comprise construction works associated with new process building, is earmarked to take around 25 months and would involve 20 heavy goods vehicle journeys per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Diageo spokesperson said: "We continually review our production footprint in support of our long-term growth ambitions for Scotch whisky. We have recently submitted a Full Planning Application to Highland Council for the expansion of Talisker Distillery following a period of public consultation.

“We appreciate the valuable input from the local community during our public consultation events held in November 2024 and February 2025, where attendees had the opportunity to review our proposals and share their feedback. The application can be viewed online via Highland Council’s planning portal where comments can be made.