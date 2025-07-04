‘Deeply concerning’ CCTV shows people using Scotland railway bridge as ‘extremely dangerous’ shortcut
CCTV footage released by Network Rail Scotland shows people using a railway bridge as a shortcut in Dingwall.
The footage shows members of the public crossing the River Peffery via the railway bridge between Dingwall Canal South and North level crossings, instead of using the pavement on the nearby Craig Road bridge.
Network Rail say that, among those caught on camera are, elderly people and dog walkers using the railway as a shortcut to nearby fields and the beach - putting themselves and others at serious risk.
Innis Keith, health, safety and environment director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “This footage is deeply concerning, showing people taking significant risks by using a railway bridge to cross the river. It’s extremely dangerous as trains can’t stop quickly or swerve out of the way. A moment’s misjudgement could have devastating consequences.
“Not only is trespassing dangerous, but it’s also illegal. We’re working closely with the British Transport Police to identify anyone trespassing and those caught face prosecution and a hefty fine.
“We know people are often just trying to save time or take what seems like the easiest route. But using the railway bridge as a shortcut is incredibly dangerous and against the law. We’re asking everyone to think twice and choose safety instead. No shortcut is worth risking your life.”
Chief Inspector Adam Swallow, British Transport Police, said: “Every year, my emergency services colleagues and I are faced with the awful consequences of preventable railway accidents. And we don’t just respond, we remember too. Behind every statistic is a real person - a life needlessly lost or irreversibly changed and a family left devastated.
“As the summer holidays begin and more people are out and about, including teenagers and younger children, we’re asking everyone to treat the railway with the seriousness and respect it demands; stay alert, avoid distractions, and never cross except at designated points. It could save your life, or someone else’s.”
In Dingwall, Network Rail say they are working with Highland Council to explore the possibility of two wooden footbridges either side of the existing railway bridge, providing an alternative route for pedestrians, with the community to be kept informed as plans progress.
