Textiles teacher sets up Scottish isles sewing venture after ditching London rat race

“There are so many talented knitters in Shetland, but not many places focused on sewing” – Helen Barwick

A former textiles teacher has launched a sewing initiative in Shetland after trading the bustle of London for a slower pace of life.

Helen Barwick, founder of Shetland Stitch Club, moved to the area’s North Mainland with her husband and rescue dog in November 2024. After years as head of textiles at a busy London secondary school, she visited the islands during a particularly stressful period at work, with that break leading to a “bit of a reset”.

Her venture is described as a “roving sewing initiative” offering sociable, skills-based sessions in community venues across the isles. The first to pilot was the Lerwick Sewing Social, a weekly evening meet-up where people could work on their own sewing projects with guidance from Barwick if needed.

To help get her idea off the ground, she secured a modest loan from BizBritain through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme, using the funding to buy a number of sewing machines. From this autumn, Shetland Stitch Club will grow its offering with six-week courses and more sewing socials in different locations.

Barwick said: “That first holiday was a bit of a reset. The landscapes, the wildlife, the sense of calm - it all just made sense. We came back a few times and realised, we don’t actually want to live in a big city any longer.

“There are so many talented knitters in Shetland, but not many places focused on sewing. People told me they’d love to alter or customise clothes but didn’t know where to start, or didn’t have the right equipment. Others just wanted a space to sew with company.

“Sewing often needs a lot of kit and space, so it’s not easy to do at home. Shetland is an amazing place, but it can feel isolating - especially in the winter - so I hope the stitch club helps people to connect.”

Alongside her business, Barwick works part-time as a front-of-house supervisor at Mareel, Shetland’s arts centre.