A private island on the west coast of Scotland, with its own derelict castle and sandy beaches, has been put on the market for the first time in 80 years.
Located in the Inner Hebrides, the three-mile long Island of Shuna is up for sale for offers over £5.5 million.
With eight houses, its own crumbling castle, dramatic coastal views, a livestock farm and even a holiday letting business, Shuna is a private haven which combines rugged wilderness with easy accessibility.
Close to Oban, the private island is easy to reach by boat due to its main slipway and pontoon - which doubles as a helipad - at the north-western end of the island, with a second slipway below South End House offering additional access.
From its castle, which was built by an Antarctic explorer, to the ancient Stone Age burial mounds and Iron Age ritual swords found on the island, the 9,000 year history of Shuna is scattered across its 1,110 acres of land.
A rare offering, the private Island of Shuna could be yours for offers over £5.5 million, with further information available from Knight Frank.