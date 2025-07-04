A private island on the west coast of Scotland, with its own derelict castle and sandy beaches, has been put on the market for the first time in 80 years.

Located in the Inner Hebrides, the three-mile long Island of Shuna is up for sale for offers over £5.5 million.

With eight houses, its own crumbling castle, dramatic coastal views, a livestock farm and even a holiday letting business, Shuna is a private haven which combines rugged wilderness with easy accessibility.

Close to Oban, the private island is easy to reach by boat due to its main slipway and pontoon - which doubles as a helipad - at the north-western end of the island, with a second slipway below South End House offering additional access.

From its castle, which was built by an Antarctic explorer, to the ancient Stone Age burial mounds and Iron Age ritual swords found on the island, the 9,000 year history of Shuna is scattered across its 1,110 acres of land.

A rare offering, the private Island of Shuna could be yours for offers over £5.5 million, with further information available from Knight Frank.

1 . The Island of Shuna A view over the entire island. | Knight Frank Photo Sales

2 . A view over the Island of Shuna The landholding on Shuna Island extends across 1110.72 acres, total. This includes 81 acres of permanent pasture, 640 acres of rough grazing, 51.57 acres of woodland grazing, 19 acres of woodland and the remaining 319 acres covering native woodland, foreshore and miscellaneous ground. | Knight Frank Photo Sales

3 . A beach on Shuna One of the few sandy beaches on Shuna. | Knight Frank Photo Sales

4 . The Boat House Located at the North Pier, the Boat House is a holiday let which sleeps six on the upper floor of the building. | Knight Frank Photo Sales