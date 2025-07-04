Built by New Zealand farmer, soldier and adventurer George Buckley in 1911-1912 – who saw the island as his ancestral Maclean home – Shuna Castle sits at the northern end of the island with outstanding views north and west. Lived in by the current owners until 1985, the 50-room castle offers buyers a wonderful opportunity to create new accommodation. It is completed by a large walled garden. placeholder image
Built by New Zealand farmer, soldier and adventurer George Buckley in 1911-1912 – who saw the island as his ancestral Maclean home – Shuna Castle sits at the northern end of the island with outstanding views north and west. Lived in by the current owners until 1985, the 50-room castle offers buyers a wonderful opportunity to create new accommodation. It is completed by a large walled garden. | Knight Frank

Look around the historic Scottish island with its own castle which could be yours for £5.5 million

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 12:47 BST

If you have £5.5 million to spare, you could soon be the owner of the Island of Shuna in the Inner Hebrides.

A private island on the west coast of Scotland, with its own derelict castle and sandy beaches, has been put on the market for the first time in 80 years.

Located in the Inner Hebrides, the three-mile long Island of Shuna is up for sale for offers over £5.5 million.

With eight houses, its own crumbling castle, dramatic coastal views, a livestock farm and even a holiday letting business, Shuna is a private haven which combines rugged wilderness with easy accessibility.

Close to Oban, the private island is easy to reach by boat due to its main slipway and pontoon - which doubles as a helipad - at the north-western end of the island, with a second slipway below South End House offering additional access.

From its castle, which was built by an Antarctic explorer, to the ancient Stone Age burial mounds and Iron Age ritual swords found on the island, the 9,000 year history of Shuna is scattered across its 1,110 acres of land.

A rare offering, the private Island of Shuna could be yours for offers over £5.5 million, with further information available from Knight Frank.

A view over the entire island.

1. The Island of Shuna

A view over the entire island. | Knight Frank

Photo Sales
The landholding on Shuna Island extends across 1110.72 acres, total. This includes 81 acres of permanent pasture, 640 acres of rough grazing, 51.57 acres of woodland grazing, 19 acres of woodland and the remaining 319 acres covering native woodland, foreshore and miscellaneous ground.

2. A view over the Island of Shuna

The landholding on Shuna Island extends across 1110.72 acres, total. This includes 81 acres of permanent pasture, 640 acres of rough grazing, 51.57 acres of woodland grazing, 19 acres of woodland and the remaining 319 acres covering native woodland, foreshore and miscellaneous ground. | Knight Frank

Photo Sales
One of the few sandy beaches on Shuna.

3. A beach on Shuna

One of the few sandy beaches on Shuna. | Knight Frank

Photo Sales
Located at the North Pier, the Boat House is a holiday let which sleeps six on the upper floor of the building.

4. The Boat House

Located at the North Pier, the Boat House is a holiday let which sleeps six on the upper floor of the building. | Knight Frank

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:HistoryAccessibilityPropertyPropertiesScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice