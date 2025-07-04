Edinburgh house prices jump 4% but one area of capital sees 13.9% slide

“The property market across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders continued to demonstrate resilience” – Paul Hilton, ESPC

The average selling price of a property in Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders has hit £287,830 after a “significant” boost in the last quarter, new figures have revealed.

Releasing its latest data, property centre ESPC said the housing market was holding steady amid ongoing buyer competition. New property listings were up 7.8 per cent in the second quarter, compared with the year before, while sales volumes nudged up 0.5 per cent, year-on-year.

Across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders, the average selling price rose 4 per cent during April to June, compared with the same period in 2024. That took the new average price of a home to £287,830.

The latest ESPC data shows that Edinburgh city centre continues to show notable growth.

All regions - with the exception of East Fife and the Borders - experienced increases in their average selling prices, ESPC noted, most noticeably in West Fife and Kinross where the average selling price jumped 8.5 per cent, year-on-year, to £236,206.

Midlothian saw its average selling price rise to £261,989, an increase of 5.5 per cent year-on-year, while Edinburgh’s average rose 3.7 per cent to £307,412, making it the most expensive region to buy a home in.

In the Scottish Borders - the most affordable region - property prices decreased marginally to £215,582, while in East Lothian, the average selling price rose 1.1 per cent to a new average of £281,992. West Lothian continued to enjoy gradual growth, experiencing an increase of 3.1 per cent, resulting in an average selling price of £272,406.

A breakdown of the ESPC data shows that Edinburgh city centre continues to show notable growth. Property prices in the heart of the capital rose by a “substantial” 8.8 per cent year-on-year, to a new average selling price of £336,840. The average house price in the east of the city, home to popular neighbourhoods such as Leith, Portobello and Meadowbank, was £272,518, a year-on-year rise of 6.5 per cent. By contrast, house prices in the north west area of the city slumped 13.9 per cent to a new average of £293,465.

The figures are based on property transactions across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.

Meanwhile, in Fife, Dunfermline offered a mix of results - its average selling price was £241,710, a sharp rise of 16.3 per cent compared to April-June 2024. However, two-bedroom flats in Scotland’s newest city were the most affordable properties on the market overall, coming in at £138,111 on average.

ESPC chief executive Paul Hilton said: “The property market across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders continued to demonstrate resilience and growth through the spring and early summer months of 2025.

“A 4 per cent rise in average selling prices across the regions shows steady demand and strong seller confidence, while the increase in new listings is providing greater choice for buyers. Overall, market conditions remain positive and balanced, with both sides of the transaction benefitting.

