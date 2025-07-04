Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers at a Scottish NHS board are to be balloted for strike action amid an escalating row over a move from weekly to monthly pay.

Serco, a private contractor, wants to change the contracts of hundreds of employees at NHS Forth Valley, but trade union leaders have warned this could plunge their members into debt.

It is understood the move will affect around 600 low-paid cleaners, porters, catering staff and others.

Unison said the shift to monthly pay would force staff to stretch a week’s wages across a month, increasing the risk of debt and missed bills. It said it would issue Serco with formal notices in the next few days.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Unison's Forth Valley NHS organiser Greig Kelbie said: “We had constructive discussions with Serco this week. However, we have still had no confirmation of any concessions.

“It’s unfair to force staff into debt to adjust to a change they don’t want. These are low-paid cleaners, porters, caterers already struggling to make ends meet who’ll be forced to take out loans or to run up arrears on household bills.

“Why should they be put through this stress and anxiety? And now they have to threaten the employer with strike action, something else they don’t want, just to make Serco listen.

"Serco make a considerable profit from the NHS. It has a responsibility to avoid leaving families in hardship. We need a fair solution or strike ballots will be issued next week.”

A recent survey by Unison found 86 per cent of Serco employees did not feel well informed about the proposal, while 67 per cent said moving to monthly pay would cause financial difficulties.

In a letter to staff, seen by The Scotsman, Serco said the proposed change “will improve accuracy of pay for employees and improve the payroll service across the business” by simplifying the system.

The firm said it wanted a “meaningful consultation process, which will include listening to any concerns and looking at recommendations with a view to reach an agreement on the proposed changes”.

But the company added: “We also need to make sure that all employee representatives are aware that, should we decide to go ahead with the proposed variation, the organisation may look to end current agreement and re-engage employees who do not agree to the variation on the new terms and conditions following full and thorough consultation.

“However, this will be a consideration only after we have gone through a meaningful consultation process and carefully considered any recommendations and concerns.”

Unite the union previously said this amounted to a threat of “fire and rehire”.