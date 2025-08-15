The mix-up which sparked the worldwide trend initially led the events manager to think she would lose her job

Scottish Rugby has revealed the singing of an a cappella second verse of Flower Of Scotland at international matches began with a “mistake” that initially led one member of staff to fear she would lose her job.

On the 100th anniversary of Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scottish Rugby explained that what has now become a worldwide stadium trend began with a mix-up between event organisers and musicians ahead of a 2008 Six Nations clash between Scotland and France.

Scottish Rugby events lead Julie Beels, who was then working as a freelance entertainment producer at the stadium, said the misunderstanding which led the pipe band to stop playing mid-way through the anthem happened during a sound check ahead of the match.

“It’s funny to look back on now, but at the time I thought I’d lose my job,” the 39-year-old said.

“We’d only played both verses before, and at the sound check the pipe band asked if we wanted it once or twice and I said, ‘Once is fine – it’s only the sound checks’.

“I thought they knew we’d play both verses for real ahead of the match.“

“Minutes later, the pipers stopped playing after the first verse of the anthem and my heart just sank.

“There I was, in front of 67,000 people, thinking, ‘That’s it. I’m done’.

“But the crowd just kept singing – louder and louder – completely unaccompanied. It gave me goosebumps. From there, it grew a special following.

“Scotland has never had an anthem singer because at Scottish Gas Murrayfield the crowd is the singer. It reached a new level that day.”

Ms Beels, who was 21 at the time, added: “It could – and probably should – have been the worst moment of my career, but instead it’s the highlight.

“It’s amazing the way it’s now done around the world, but I can’t help but think ‘hey – that’s our thing’.”

The anthem did not inspire a win that day – a Jason White-skippered Scotland fell 27-6 to Les Bleus – but the atmosphere it created proved unforgettable.

Initially the a cappella version was kept only for major games with sell-out crowds, but it has now become a permanent fixture at the ground, with visiting teams and even football crowds adopting the idea.

Videos of the Murrayfield anthem have become an online sensation, racking up millions of views on sites like YouTube.

The idea has also been replicated in sports around the world, from Major League Baseball to the Kentucky Derby. Scotland record points-scorer Chris Paterson, who was part of the squad that day, said it had been a “special” moment.

“The game was pretty forgettable, but the memory of the anthem that day is still vivid,” he said.

“I can remember initially thinking it must be a mistake and being a bit confused, but as we sang through the second verse the noise rose and the connection with those in the stadium grew.

“I then assumed it must have been deliberate. Whether you’re a player, coach, fan, or watching at home – it’s special. It’s an amazing part of what it means to be part of Scottish rugby.

“It always makes me smile when I see and hear it done at other events and venues across the world.”

Scottish Rugby is calling on supporters to share their memories of the national stadium to mark its centenary, which will be celebrated during this year’s Quilter Nations Series.

Scotland will face the USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga on consecutive weekends, with the All Blacks clash on Saturday November 8 being earmarked as the centenary test.

Mark Laidlaw, Scottish Rugby’s director of stadium development and operations, said: “Scottish Gas Murrayfield has been the backdrop to so many iconic moments – from Calcutta Cup triumphs and Grand Slam glory to unforgettable gigs by Oasis, David Bowie, Tina Turner, Taylor Swift and more.