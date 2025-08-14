JD Vance plays golf at Trump Turnberry on Scotland leg of UK holiday

US vice president plays round at Donald Trump’s South Ayrshire resort

JD Vance has been playing golf at US President Donald Trump’s resort in South Ayrshire as he begins the Scottish leg of his family hold in the UK.

The US vice president arrived at Prestwick Airport on Wednesday evening before travelling with a large motorcade to the luxury Carnell Estate near Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire.

US vice president JD Vance playing golf at Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire | PA

On Thursday, Mr Vance was photographed playing a round of golf at Trump Turberry, accompanied by heavy security.

The arrival in Scotland of Mr Trump’s second-in-command was greeted on Wednesday by dozens of pro-Palestine protesters, who accused him of supporting a “genocide” by Israel in Gaza.

The demonstrators were kettled by police as they bashed pots and pans, waved Palestine flags and shouted pro-Palestine chants.

Police had initially told the protesters they would need to move and that officers would do so if they refused to leave to a different space nearby.

Airspace restrictions are in place around the estate until Sunday.

Mr Vance is expected to spend five days in Scotland – the same amount of time Mr Trump did during his trip to the country last month.

Mr Trump split his stay between his golf courses in South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire, during which time he met the First Minister and Prime Minister.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “This visit requires a significant police operation and we have appropriate resources in place using local, national and specialist officers from across Police Scotland.”

Mr Vance had been holidaying in the Cotswolds, but travelled to the Foreign Secretary’s Chevening House retreat in Kent on Friday – and he joined David Lammy for a spot of carp fishing at the countryside estate.