Fantastic footage shows the moment a couple got engaged at Oasis in Edinburgh.

Dwayne Yuill, 38, proposed to his partner of six years, Shell Hodge, at the first of Oasis's three nights in the city on August 8.

The Dundee couple, who have been fans of the band since their childhood, got tickets for Shell's 40th birthday earlier in the year.

Dwayne waited until the Gallagher brothers began to play Slide Away before getting down on one knee and popping the question.

Dwayne Yuill proposing to his partner of six years, Shell Hodge at the first of Oasis's three nights in Edinburgh on August 8. | Shell Hodge / SWNS

Shell said: "We were having the time of our lives at the concert, enjoying the music - Oasis were just sensational.

"When Slide Away started, he was shuffling around in his seat - and then it got to the chorus and suddenly he was down on his knee in front of me, with the ring held out in his hands!

"I knew what he was doing pretty much straight away at that point.

"He'd spoken to the stewards before the concert kicked off to let them know - I was totally unaware that he'd done any of that."

Dwayne chose Slide Away as the song holds a special place in the couple's hearts - as they enjoy singing along to it in the car.

The couple say that Oasis's music means a lot to both of them, with Shell a fan since she was a teenager, and Dwayne introduced to the band by his brother Peter, who has since passed away.

Shell said: "It was the lyrics in that song, they just relate - especially the chorus.

"Oasis is really special to the both of us, we're both huge fans.

"We always have sing-alongs in the car, and have done since we met - that song always comes on and we always sing our hearts out to it.

"It's got sentimental value - it's one of ‘our songs’, and I think that's why he chose it.

"I've liked Oasis since I was a young teenager. I love their music.

"I'd been to see Liam and Noel separately for their solo stuff.

"When I was younger, I was too young to sort out going myself to see them, so that was the first time I'd seen them together live.

"Dwayne is a fan because of his brother - his brother who passed was a huge Oasis fan.

"There's a couple of songs that are significant that relate to his brother.

"Dwayne’s late brother is such an important factor on why we share a love for Oasis, and as Slide Away started playing, a very clear face could be seen in the clouds above the stage.

"We didn’t notice it at the time, it was pointed out to us by so many people on social media the next day and we are just so convinced it was Pete giving us his blessing and maybe also even enjoying the concert himself!

"We were thinking about him a lot. Dwayne was very emotional during Live Forever which is the main song that brings thoughts of his brother to him."

As the gig ended, Shell learned that Dwayne had asked her two adult children, Courtney and Kyle, 22 and 19, for their blessing in a touching gesture.

The pair quickly began phoning family and friends to tell them the good news - as snaps of the proposal began to circulate on social media.

Shell said: "The only two family members that knew were my son and daughter, Courtney and Kyle. Dwayne had asked for their blessing beforehand, so they were all in it together.

"We didn't expect it to be posted - we were so shocked, but we were fine with it.

"We were then in a huge rush to tell friends and family before they saw it online!

"We were stood in the Starbucks in the middle of Edinburgh phoning family while we were getting tagged and messaged about it!

"Everybody was over the moon for us.

"I don't think anybody expected it, but everyone is so happy for us and so excited for the wedding."

While Shell and Dwayne have not set a date for their wedding yet, they are enjoying their engagement - and say they will definitely include Oasis in their big day.

Shell said: "We've not even fully discussed the details ourselves yet, we're still taking it all in!

"I think I'm going to make bucket hats compulsory for the guests - and our first dance will have to be Slide Away!