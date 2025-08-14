Scottish Rugby mourn deaths of one of 3 brothers capped for Scotland and scorer of famous drop goal

Two former internationalists passed away this week

Scottish Rugby has paid tribute to two former internationalists who passed away this week.

David Milne was one of three brothers who played for Scotland and a pivotal member of the 'Three Bears' - the formidable Heriot's front-row of the late 1970s to early 1990s - where he played alongside his siblings Iain and Kenny. The former prop, who earned three full caps and featured six times for the Scotland B team, died on Tuesday following a long illness at the age of 66.

Described on the SRU website as "bright and intelligent both on and off the field", while Milne did not reach the heights of his brothers - Iain was capped 44 times, Kenny 39 times and both represented the Lions - he was regarded a strong scrummager in his own right.

David Milne, pictured in a Scotland rugby shirt, in season 1985/86. | SNS Group

He made what was considered to be his Scotland debut in the 1991 Rugby World Cup opener when he was introduced as a replacement for David Sole in the 47-9 win against Japan.

However, he had played in both the Test matches against USA and Canada on the pre-Rugby World Cup tour earlier that year which were subsequently included in the Scottish Rugby's retrospective caps project, taking his tally to three.

Another highlight for David was when he lined up alongside his brothers to form the Barbarians front-row in a 34-22 victory against East Midlands at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton in March 1989.

Brothers (from left) Iain, Kenny and David Milne pictured at Heriot's Rugby Club in 2015. | SNS Group / SRU

Scottish Rugby offered its "sincere condolences to all David Milne’s family, in particular his wife Julia, son Rory, daughter Shonagh, grandson Freddie, Rory’s wife, Jas, and Shonagh’s husband Kalen, plus his sister Susan".

The sport is also mourning the loss of Gordon Connell, who died last Saturday aged 80.

Connell, Trinity Accies first and, thus far, only Scotland internationalist, won five caps for the national team between 1968 and 1970.

He marked his debut against England at Murrayfield in March 1968 with one of the most quick-witted drop-goals the stadium had ever witnessed. Watching the action that day as a wide-eyed schoolchild was Scotland’s 1984 Grand Slam stand-off John Rutherford.

Gordon Connell (on the ground) kicks a dropped goal for Scotland in the Calcutta Cup win over England in 1968. | TSPL

He recalled: “My first trip to Murrayfield was as a schoolboy in 1968. Scotland were playing England, and I was in awe of the crowd, the atmosphere and, of course, the stadium.

“I distinctly remember Gordon Connell, the Scotland scrum half dropping a goal right in front of my friends and I’m sure it must have crossed my mind that it would be fantastic to get the opportunity to play at Murrayfield.”

Connell also has a place in the history books as, when he was injured in the 1969 Scotland 6-3 win against France in Paris – being replaced by Ian McCrae of Gordonians – it was the first time a replacement had been permitted in the then Five Nations Championship.