Glasgow City Council said no children witnessed the alleged incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly indecently exposing himself at a primary school in Glasgow.

Police were called to St Mungo's Primary on Parson Street around 11.30am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said the alleged incident was not witnessed by any children at the school.

Police were called to St Mungo's Primary School in Glasgow | PA

The Daily Record reported that a letter was sent to parents following the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.30am on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 we received a report of a man indecently exposing himself at a school in Glasgow.

"A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, August 27, 2025."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman from Glasgow City Council said: “The school is helping police with their inquiries and has sent families reassuring communications that this incident did not involve or was witnessed by children.