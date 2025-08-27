St Mungo's Primary: Man, 20, charged after alleged indecent exposure at Glasgow primary school

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 13:26 BST
Glasgow City Council said no children witnessed the alleged incident

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly indecently exposing himself at a primary school in Glasgow.

Police were called to St Mungo's Primary on Parson Street around 11.30am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said the alleged incident was not witnessed by any children at the school.

Police were called to St Mungo's Primary School in Glasgowplaceholder image
Police were called to St Mungo's Primary School in Glasgow | PA

The Daily Record reported that a letter was sent to parents following the alleged incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.30am on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 we received a report of a man indecently exposing himself at a school in Glasgow.

"A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, August 27, 2025."

A spokeswoman from Glasgow City Council said: “The school is helping police with their inquiries and has sent families reassuring communications that this incident did not involve or was witnessed by children.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage as this is an ongoing police investigation.”

