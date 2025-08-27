The table ranks every nursery and childcare provider in Scotland based on their Care Inspectorate ratings.

The care regulator awards grades ranging from six points for excellent to one point for unsatisfactory.

Providers are graded across four categories - setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning.

Using official data published by the Care Inspectorate, The Times and Sunday Times have published a full Scottish childcare league table.

Under the gradings system, the maximum combined points achievable is 24 - which would mean the nursery has secured top scores in each of the categories.

Based on the league table, here are the worst rated nurseries in Glasgow:

1 . Play Away ELC Score: 8. Play Away ELC was rated 'weak' across all categories. Inspectors said that mealtimes, infection prevention, control practises and management of risk should be improved to support children's safety. They added that staff recruitment must also be improved. Date graded: April 4, 2025. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Southside Daycare Score: 11. Southside Daycare, which is on Woodhead Road, was inspected earlier this year. Inspectors said the children were 'confident' and 'having fun' but the provider should ensure management roles are clear and staff should know who is responsible for managing the service in absence of the manager. Date graded: June 12, 2025. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Thrive Childcare and Education Happitots, Garrowhill Score: 12. Thrive Childcare and Education Happitots in Garrowhill provide childcare for children from six weeks to five-years-old. The inspectorate said that staff deployment "needed to be reviewed" to help ensure staff are supported in their role to provide a "consistent" approach to children's care. Date graded: July 10, 2025. | Google Photo Sales