Scottish Nurseries League Table 2025: The 13 worst nurseries in Glasgow named in 2025 league table

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2025, 08:36 BST

Glasgow’s lowest rated nurseries have been named in a new league table by The Times and The Sunday Times.

The table ranks every nursery and childcare provider in Scotland based on their Care Inspectorate ratings.

The care regulator awards grades ranging from six points for excellent to one point for unsatisfactory.

Providers are graded across four categories - setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, and play and learning.

Using official data published by the Care Inspectorate, The Times and Sunday Times have published a full Scottish childcare league table.

Under the gradings system, the maximum combined points achievable is 24 - which would mean the nursery has secured top scores in each of the categories.

Based on the league table, here are the worst rated nurseries in Glasgow:

Score: 8. Play Away ELC was rated 'weak' across all categories. Inspectors said that mealtimes, infection prevention, control practises and management of risk should be improved to support children's safety. They added that staff recruitment must also be improved. Date graded: April 4, 2025.

1. Play Away ELC

Score: 8. Play Away ELC was rated 'weak' across all categories. Inspectors said that mealtimes, infection prevention, control practises and management of risk should be improved to support children's safety. They added that staff recruitment must also be improved. Date graded: April 4, 2025. | Google

Score: 11. Southside Daycare, which is on Woodhead Road, was inspected earlier this year. Inspectors said the children were 'confident' and 'having fun' but the provider should ensure management roles are clear and staff should know who is responsible for managing the service in absence of the manager. Date graded: June 12, 2025.

2. Southside Daycare

Score: 11. Southside Daycare, which is on Woodhead Road, was inspected earlier this year. Inspectors said the children were 'confident' and 'having fun' but the provider should ensure management roles are clear and staff should know who is responsible for managing the service in absence of the manager. Date graded: June 12, 2025. | Google

Score: 12. Thrive Childcare and Education Happitots in Garrowhill provide childcare for children from six weeks to five-years-old. The inspectorate said that staff deployment "needed to be reviewed" to help ensure staff are supported in their role to provide a "consistent" approach to children's care. Date graded: July 10, 2025.

3. Thrive Childcare and Education Happitots, Garrowhill

Score: 12. Thrive Childcare and Education Happitots in Garrowhill provide childcare for children from six weeks to five-years-old. The inspectorate said that staff deployment "needed to be reviewed" to help ensure staff are supported in their role to provide a "consistent" approach to children's care. Date graded: July 10, 2025. | Google

Score: 12. Seton House Nursery were given 'adequate' across all categories. The inspectorate said staff had developed meaningful relationships with children and families. However, they added that the nursery should continue to recruit staff to ensure staff deployment supports continuity of care for children. Date graded: February 6, 2025.

4. Seton House Nursery

Score: 12. Seton House Nursery were given 'adequate' across all categories. The inspectorate said staff had developed meaningful relationships with children and families. However, they added that the nursery should continue to recruit staff to ensure staff deployment supports continuity of care for children. Date graded: February 6, 2025. | Google

