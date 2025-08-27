The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Police have confirmed the death of a 62-year-old man at an Edinburgh beauty spot on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to the death of a man in the Seafield Road East area of Portobello around 4.30pm.

Police said his next of kin were aware. The man’s death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, we were called to the death of a 62-year-old man in the Seafield Road East area of Portobello.”