Officers said they were called to the death of a man in the Seafield Road East area of Portobello around 4.30pm.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, we were called to the death of a 62-year-old man in the Seafield Road East area of Portobello.”
The spokesperson added: “The death is being treated as unexplained. However, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”