"Although it's a sad day for the Catholic Church , it's a day where we can celebrate a great leader, so we want to be part of it."

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has said the funeral of Pope Francis was "very moving" and "uplifting" after attending the ceremony in the Vatican.

The First Minister also spoke of his own experience of Christianity, saying it "makes me who I am".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was one of many Scots who travelled to Rome for the funeral, following the death of the Catholic Church's leader on Easter Monday .

More than 200,000 people gathered in the Vatican City to bid a final farewell to the pontiff, including leaders from around the world.

Read more here: In Pictures: Heads of State attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome as thousands gather

The First Minister was invited as part of the UK delegation, as have representatives of the country's bishops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland , flags were flown at half mast from government buildings to mark the death of the 88-year-old religious leader.

A minute's silence was observed at a match between Celtic and Dundee United at Tannadice.

Mr Swinney spoke to the PA news agency from St Peter's Square just after the funeral.

He said: "It's been a very moving ceremony, a very dignified ceremony, paying tribute to a life of service in arguing for the protection of the poor and to support those who seek justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But also an uplifting service about the hope for the world that Pope Francis conveyed."

Mr Swinney praised the pontiff's contributions on international conflict and tackling climate change, saying: "Pope Francis gave the perfect example of leadership, a combination of spiritual leadership to the faithful and dignified leadership to the world."

He also discussed his own experience of religion, saying he had been baptised a Protestant but worships in the Catholic Church with his wife and son.

He said: "My wife and son are Catholics, I am not a member of the Catholic Church .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But what for me matters is the deep anchoring of faith in my life. It makes me who I am.

"It connects me with the love of God and it also connects me with the important teachings of doing unto others as I would have done unto me.

"That drives my whole approach to life and it drives the political leadership and the national leadership I exercise as First Minister of Scotland ."

He said all leaders at the requiem mass would be reflecting on the "extraordinary life of service" of Pope Francis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, a group of young women from Scotland told how they travelled to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral to "celebrate a great leader".

Claire, Erin and Maria - from Kirkintilloch near Glasgow - spoke to the BBC as crowds gathered for the funeral.

Claire said: "We were able to come here, we wanted to come here.