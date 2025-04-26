The surprise Scottish figure confirmed to attend Pope Francis's funeral in Rome

More of the guest list for the funeral of Pope Francis taking place in Rome on Saturday has been confirmed

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister John Swinney will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome on Saturday.

In a statement, Mr Swinney said: “His Holiness Pope Francis was a voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation who had a natural ability to connect with people of all ages, nationalities and beliefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of Pope Francis lies in state at the Basilica St Peter in the Vatican City. Picture: Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

“On behalf of the people of Scotland, I am deeply honoured to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome to express my sorrow, thanks and deep respect for the compassion, assurance and hope that he brought to so many.”

Confirmation of the SNP leader’s attendance came on Thursday morning, with large crowds also expected for Saturday’s funeral in St Peter’s Square.

The Prince of Wales, a future head of the Church of England, is confirmed to be attending on the King’s behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(L-R) Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London. Picture: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will also be there, alongside other global leaders and dignitaries including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Irish premier Micheal Martin and Irish President Michael D Higgins.

In accordance with the late pope’s wishes, Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome, breaking with the tradition of papal burials in St Peter’s Basilica.

dedicated mourners queued overnight to pay their respects to Pope Francis, as the Vatican extended viewing hours to see the popular pontiff’s remains.

More than 20,000 people have so far stood in line for hours in St Peter’s Square to make their way into the basilica to catch a glimpse of Francis’s body, which is laid out in an open coffin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 88-year-old, who died on Easter Monday, has been dubbed by some as the “people’s pope”, having spoken out for the poor and those in need in his lifetime and shunned many of the extravagances that come with papal life.

Since his remains were transferred to St Peter’s Basilica, waves of mourners stood patiently in line, with the queue snaking its way through the square to the Holy Door of the building.

Thousands more are expected to flock to pay their respects throughout Thursday and until 7pm local time on Friday.

Read more here: In Pictures: Heads of State attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome as thousands gather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it had been expected that the basilica would close at midnight, it remained open for most of the night, save for an hour for cleaning, to allow more people to pay their respects.

Among those filing past the coffin, some blessing themselves with the sign of the cross or pausing briefly in prayer, were a mother and daughter who described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

Primary school teacher Marguerite O’Leary and her teenage daughter Ellen, from County Clare in Ireland, stood for more than five hours on Wednesday to be among the first members of the public to see the late pontiff’s remains inside St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Mrs O’Leary said she felt it was their “duty to represent the people of Ireland when we were lucky enough to be here” in the days following the Pope’s death, while her 14-year-old daughter described it as “amazing to be in there” and a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Patrick Gavigan, based in County Kildare, said it was “momentous” to be inside the basilica to witness the Pope’s remains close up after queuing with his wife Alice for almost four hours.

The retired couple, who are in Rome celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary year, said they were “so happy” to have been able to experience what they said was a historic occasion – having first met each other on a papal visit by Pope John Paul II to Dublin in 1979.

Security measures have been heightened around the Vatican, with Italian police conducting foot and horse patrols in the area.