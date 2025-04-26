Flags to fly at half-mast as First Minister attends Pope’s funeral
Flags on Scottish Government buildings will fly at half-mast in honour of Pope Francis as the First Minister attends his funeral in Rome.
The pontiff died on Easter Monday, sparking tributes from across the world, with his funeral set to take place in St Peter’s Square on Saturday.
John Swinney has been invited to attend as part of the UK delegation, as have representatives of the country’s bishops.
While there, the First Minister will attend a reception at the residence of the UK Ambassador to the Vatican, as well as meeting Bishop John Keenan, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland.
Mr Swinney said: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I am deeply honoured to attend the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis in Rome to express sorrow, thanks and my respect for the compassion, assurance and hope that he brought to so many.
“People around the world greatly valued the peacefulness, the focus on reconciliation and the spiritual leadership that he gave.
“I am attending to express the respect of the people of Scotland for the leadership that Pope Francis has given, particularly regarding justice, standing in solidarity with the poor, working for peace and reconciliation in the world.”
Some 250,000 mourners had paid their respects to Pope Francis by Friday over a three-day lying-in-state, the Vatican said.
Read more here: Heads of State and Cardinals attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome as thousands gather
The final mourners had a chance to see the Pope close up in the grand surrounds of St Peter's Basilica, before his coffin was closed in private.
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were among those due to arrive into Rome on Friday, and the Prince of Wales is also set to attend the mass on behalf of his father the King.
Irish President Michael D Higgins was among those to pay his respects in the basilica on Friday, having arrived earlier in the day.
The leader of Catholics in England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, has predicted the funeral will be a "masterpiece" in stage-managing "big egos".
A Vatican spokesperson has confirmed Francis's birth country of Argentina, then Italy, will take precedence.
Thereafter, reigning sovereigns will be seated "in alphabetical order, but in French language", followed by heads of state.
Ireland's delegation comes ahead of both Prince William and the British Government delegation in the official order of precedence, because it is led by head of state Mr Higgins.
It falls between groups from Indonesia and Iceland, also led by those countries' heads of state.
Haakon, the Crown Prince of Norway, and William follow soon after in a category set aside for crown princes.
The British Government delegation includes Sir Keir and his wife Victoria, as well as Foreign Secretary David Lammy.
Mr Trump and his wife First Lady Melania are seated ahead of both the Irish and British delegations, in between Estonia and Finland.
Cardinal Nichols, who will take part in his first conclave to elect a new pope in the coming weeks, said the funeral organisers are well used to dealing with the sensitivities of such big events.
He said the funeral will be "without a doubt another masterpiece of stage management when you consider those state leaders who have high opinions of their importance".
He added: "In the past, I've seen it here over and over again that the combination of Rome and the Holy See, they actually are geniuses at dealing with these big events.
"I think they've been doing it since the emperors ruled Rome - that they know how to deal with big egos.
"And I think every leader of a nation that comes here on Saturday will go home reasonably content."
Scaffolding has been erected to provide international media with the best vantage points overlooking St Peter's Square while there is a strong Italian police presence managing numbers and security.
Following Saturday's open-air funeral in the square, Francis's remains will be taken through the streets of Rome in another break with tradition, as his body is brought to a simple underground tomb in the basilica of Saint Mary Major, as per his instructions.
The Vatican said a group of "poor and needy" people will be present on the steps leading to the basilica to pay their last respects before the interment of the coffin, in a nod to Francis's particular care for the downtrodden.
