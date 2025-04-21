John Swinney and Keir Starmer have led tributes to Pope Francis after the pontiff’s death at the age of 88.

First Minister John Swinney has expressed his “deep sadness” at the death of Pope Francis, after his the pontiff’s passing was confirmed by the Vatican.

A senior Vatican official announced the pontiff died on Monday morning at the age of 88.

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica yesterday (April 20) to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass. | AP

Francis had emerged from his convalescence on Easter Sunday to bless the thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

He had recently resumed some official duties during his recovery from pneumonia.

The Pope made his first public appearance since his bout of double pneumonia on April 6, when he appeared in St Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick following his discharge from hospital two weeks previously.

Mr Swinney, posting on BlueSky and X, has led Scottish political tributes to the Pope.

He said: “It is with deep sadness I heard the news this morning of the death of Pope Francis.

“He was a voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation in our society. He brought comfort, assurance and hope to many.”

In a statement, Mr Swinney added: “A trailblazer as the first pope in history from the southern hemisphere, His Holiness’ belief in the goodness of people was as unshakeable as his devotion to the church. He was held in affection by so many for his humility, and his ability to connect with people of all ages, nationalities and beliefs.

“His Holiness was outspoken on many of the pressing issues of our time such as climate change, the death penalty and the rise of artificial intelligence. He would regularly engage with world leaders and hold them to account for their words and actions.

“Pope Francis recognised and championed the virtue of compassion and advocated for poor and marginalised communities across the world. He brought comfort, assurance and hope to many.

“I know people will take comfort from the solidarity of their communities at this very difficult time. I share the sorrow of the Catholic community, in Scotland and worldwide, in mourning the loss of His Holiness. May he rest in peace.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he was “deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis”.

He said: “The Holy Father dedicated his life to serving the poor and dispossessed. My thoughts are with Scotland’s Catholic communities and Catholics worldwide.”

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone also paid tribute to Pope Francis, saying: “ On behalf of [the Scottish Parliament], I extend my deepest sympathy to all of Scotland's Catholic community on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

“We will remember his compassion and humanity. As a mark of our respect, our flags will fly at half-mast at Holyrood.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer pointed to Pope Francis’s “leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church”, which he said “was often courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility”.

Sir Keir added: “Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty. Yet he never lost the faith-fuelled hope of a better world.

“That hope was at the heart of his papacy. His determination to visibly live out his faith inspired people across the world to see afresh the church’s teachings of mercy and charity.

“My thoughts are with Catholics across the world, and the Roman Catholic church. May His Holiness rest in peace.”

Pope Francis butted heads with conservatives in the Catholic Church during his papacy. Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images | Getty Images

UK Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch paid tribute to Pope Francis’s “humility, courage, and conviction” following his death.

“Pope Francis spent his final Easter yesterday bearing witness to the faith he devoted his life to — a quiet presence at a time when the world needed humility, courage, and conviction,” Ms Badenoch posed to X.

“His death on Easter Monday feels especially poignant. He reminded us that leadership isn’t about power, but about service.

“When I met him in 2022, he spoke warmly of the UK and the values we share. In a world that too often turns away from faith, he stood firm. May he rest in peace.”

Sir Ed Davey has paid tribute to Pope Francis as “a leader of compassion and courage”.

The Liberal Democrat leader said: “Pope Francis’s passing is a profound loss to millions across the world. He was a leader of compassion and courage, speaking up for those in need and calling for peace in a world too often divided.

“His influence reached far beyond the Church. He offered hope by reminding us of strength in kindness and faith. We should remember his example: stand up for what’s right, care for others, and hold onto compassion and hope.”

Bishop John Kennan, president of the Bishops' Conference of Scotland, shared his “deep sadness” at the news.

He said: “We thank god for the Pope’s service which was always human and humble in its informal style and with a message of god’s universal love and unconditional mercy that brought hope to so many.

“A man of the poor who lived simply, Pope Francis was a voice for the voiceless and all those who find themselves on the margins in our world. A man of peace, he called the church to listen to everyone, to move forward together as a family, to find a conciliatory approach to those of different beliefs and livestyles, for an end to conflicts across the world and for the care of creation as god’s precious gift to humanity.

“He gave of himself to the end, offering up his final illness with serenity, his last acts being to visit Rome’s prison on Holy Thursday and to wish the crowds gathered in Saint Peter’s a Happy Easter.

“We pray he will be enjoying the full fruits of the resurrection, resting from his work, his good deeds going with him. May he rest in peace.”

Most Reverend Leo Cushley, the Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh, said Francis had “shared Christ’s mercy and compassion to all, especially the poor and the vulnerable”, and “worked tirelessly, often through illness and infirmity, to seek unity in a divided world”.

He said: “He called for peace on Earth, may the living Lord now grant him the peace of eternal rest.”

Archbishop of Glasgow William Nolan said he shared the “sense of loss of millions of people around the globe at the passing of Pope Francis”.

He said “the whole Church, and indeed the wider world should be very grateful to God for the gift of this Pope”, saying that, while “at times” he had been “controversial”, Francis had been “a blessing for the Church and for wider society”.

He added: “He will be remembered for many things … but his emphasis on the great love and mercy of God and his reminder to the Church that it should always bring God’s mercy and love to all was perhaps his most repeated call”.

The Right Reverend Dr Shaw Paterson, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, expressed his condolences to the Catholic Church in Scotland.

He urged the “blessed memory of Francis continue to serve as an example to the faithful people of God in our shared pilgrimage and in our common task of caring for God’s creation”.