In pictures: Heads of State attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome as thousands gather

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 10:35 BST

The Catholic faithful are bidding a final farewell to a religious leader.

Presidents, prime ministers and cardinals have gathered for the funeral of Pope Francis as huge crowds descended upon Vatican City .

The Catholic faithful are bidding a final farewell to a religious leader dubbed the "people's pope", whose death sparked tributes from across the globe.

Read more here: The Pope in Scotland: Here are 26 amazing pictures of Pope John Paull II’s visit to Edinburgh, Rosewell and Glasgow in 1982

The 88-year-old, who died on Easter Monday , has been hailed for his leadership of the Church, proving popular among young people and known for his outreach to those most in need in society.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will be among the mourners as he confirmed earlier this week he would be attending the funeral.

1. Argentina's President Javier Milei, third from left, arrives.

AP

Photo Sales

2. A view of St Peter's Square during the funeral

AP

Photo Sales

3. An Italian army soldier patrols the area near St. Mary Major Basilica, in Rome

AP

Photo Sales

4. Former President Joe Biden takes his seat.

AP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Pope FrancisPopePeopleRomeEaster
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice