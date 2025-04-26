In pictures: Heads of State attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome as thousands gather

Presidents, prime ministers and cardinals have gathered for the funeral of Pope Francis as huge crowds descended upon Vatican City .

The Catholic faithful are bidding a final farewell to a religious leader dubbed the "people's pope", whose death sparked tributes from across the globe.

The 88-year-old, who died on Easter Monday , has been hailed for his leadership of the Church, proving popular among young people and known for his outreach to those most in need in society.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will be among the mourners as he confirmed earlier this week he would be attending the funeral.

A view of St Peter's Square during the funeral