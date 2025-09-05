Fire crews are battling a blaze near Dundee Airport

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters are battling a large blaze near Dundee Airport, with residents advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire, at a Riverside Recycling Centre on Wright Avenue, on the north bank of the Firth of Tay, broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews are tackling a “large blaze” within a recycling centre near Dundee airport.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 5.44pm on Thursday, 4 September to reports of a fire within a recycling centre on Wright Avenue, Dundee.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene, where firefighters remained firefighting throughout the night.

"Two appliances are currently in attendance with crews continuing to work towards extinguishing a deep-seated fire.