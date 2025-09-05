Firefighters battling 'large blaze' at recycling centre near Dundee airport

Fire crews are battling a blaze near Dundee Airport

Firefighters are battling a large blaze near Dundee Airport, with residents advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire, at a Riverside Recycling Centre on Wright Avenue, on the north bank of the Firth of Tay, broke out in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews are tackling a “large blaze” within a recycling centre near Dundee airport.placeholder image
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 5.44pm on Thursday, 4 September to reports of a fire within a recycling centre on Wright Avenue, Dundee.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene, where firefighters remained firefighting throughout the night.

"Two appliances are currently in attendance with crews continuing to work towards extinguishing a deep-seated fire.

"Due to high levels of smoke in the area, residents in Dundee, Newport and Tayport are advised to keep windows and doors closed at this time.

