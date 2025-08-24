Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

Residents are being advised to close their windows and doors after a fire broke out at a Dunfermline landfill site.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Lochhead Landfill Site in the Wellwood area earlier on Sunday.

Fire crews remain on the scene to extinguish a fire involving a “large quantity of rubbish and some machinery”.

The fire service are asking those who live locally to keep windows and doors closed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “We are currently in attendance at a fire within a landfill site in the Wellwood area of Dunfermline. Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire involving a large quantity of rubbish and some machinery.