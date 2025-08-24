Dunfermline fire: Residents urged to keep windows and doors closed as crews attend landfill site blaze
Residents are being advised to close their windows and doors after a fire broke out at a Dunfermline landfill site.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at Lochhead Landfill Site in the Wellwood area earlier on Sunday.
Fire crews remain on the scene to extinguish a fire involving a “large quantity of rubbish and some machinery”.
Police are urging the public to avoid the area.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “We are currently in attendance at a fire within a landfill site in the Wellwood area of Dunfermline. Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire involving a large quantity of rubbish and some machinery.
“Please avoid the area as far as possible and, if you live locally, keep windows and doors closed.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.