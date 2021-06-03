Tay Road Bridge closure: Bridge between Fife and Dundee will be closed in both directions for pothole repairs on Friday Morning

Bridge operators have announced that the Tay Road Bridge will be closed in both directions in the early hours of Friday morning so that pot hole repairs can be carried out.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 11:15 am
Tay road bridge, view of Dundee from Fife (Photo: John Devlin).
The bridge across the Firth of Tay – running through Newport-on-Tay, Fife to Dundee – will be closed from 12.30 am to 4am on Friday, June 4.

The closure is to facilitate safe working as pot hole repairs are carried out, according to operators.

The walkway will remain open throughout the closure and emergency vehicle access will be maintained at all times.

A spokesperson from the Tay Road Bridge Joint Board said: “We will be closing the bridge (in both directions) to allow us to carry out pot hole repairs to the Tay Road Bridge carriageways in the early hours of 4 June, from 12.30am to 4am.

"The closure is required to facilitate safe working for our operatives.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this might cause our users.”

