Holidaymakers again faced delay at Edinburgh Airport as officials were forced to close the transport hub for runway repairs.

Flights were suspended and diverted while teams carried out the work. At least one flight was diverted, a Loganair flight from Kirkwall was rerouted to Dundee.

A spokesperson for the airport said on social media: "There was a suspension for a short period while emergency repairs were carried out on the airfield. This has been completed and operations have since resumed."

Edinburgh Airport (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, passengers spoke of being diverted to Glasgow and Newcastle, while those waiting to depart were warned of delays.

Among those caught out on Saturday were Hamilton Accies football team who were travelling to Coleraine for an SPFL Trust Trophy tie. Kick-off had to be pushed back to give the team - and travelling fans - time to get there.

The club tweeted: “We are now en route to Belfast and Coleraine, and in discussions with our friends at Coleraine and SPFL we are now aiming at a 345pm ko. We apologise for this inconvenience which has been caused by issues at Edinburgh Airport. We are now on way though.”

Read More Edinburgh Airport: flights diverted as emergency runway repairs spark delays

One traveller said their Saturday flight circled Edinburgh and was then diverted top Glasgow, while another tweeted: “I’m stuck on a plane on the stand at Edinburgh airport. Been told the runway repairs are now complete so flights can land/take off.”