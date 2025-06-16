Police arrest man, 20, after teenage girl dies in crash with HGV near Bathgate
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a teenage girl was killed in a crash in West Lothian.
The incident happened around 11.50pm on Monday, June 9, 2025, on the Boghead Roundabout, near Bathgate, and involved a Volkswagen Polo and an HGV.
Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old female passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment
.The 20-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries.
The circumstances surrounding the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.