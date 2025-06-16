Edinburgh crime: Man, 26, arrested after alleged ‘firebombing’ linked to violent gang war 

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:52 BST
A man has been arrested after a large police presence was reported in part of Edinburgh on Sunday.

Police in Edinburgh have arrested a man after raiding a property on a residential street.

Residents on Muirhouse Drive reported seeing a large police presence in the area on Sunday around 6pm.

Officers have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with outstanding warrants. The man was also charged with an alleged firebombing at a beauty salon in Leith.

Police Scotland announced the arrest this afternoon. Pic: Steve Leath

Belle Cheveux, on Albert Street, was set alight in the early hours of March 6. This incident is believed to be part of a wider series of attacks between rival criminal groups in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants after officers attended at a property in the Muirhouse Drive area of Edinburgh around 6pm on Sunday, June 15, 2025

“He has also been charged in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street in Edinburgh on Thursday, March 6. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday, June 16.”

