Edinburgh crime: Man, 26, arrested after alleged ‘firebombing’ linked to violent gang war
Police in Edinburgh have arrested a man after raiding a property on a residential street.
Residents on Muirhouse Drive reported seeing a large police presence in the area on Sunday around 6pm.
Officers have now confirmed that a 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with outstanding warrants. The man was also charged with an alleged firebombing at a beauty salon in Leith.
Belle Cheveux, on Albert Street, was set alight in the early hours of March 6. This incident is believed to be part of a wider series of attacks between rival criminal groups in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants after officers attended at a property in the Muirhouse Drive area of Edinburgh around 6pm on Sunday, June 15, 2025
“He has also been charged in connection with a wilful fire at a premises in Albert Street in Edinburgh on Thursday, March 6. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Monday, June 16.”