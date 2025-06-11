Glasgow investigation: Girl, 11, taken to hospital after collision as Police Scotland investigate
Police said the girl was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a car.
The collision happened on Firhill Road in Glasgow at around 8.20pm on Tuesday .
The road was closed while officers carried out investigations and reopened at around 1am on Wednesday .
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them via 101 quoting reference 3450 of June 10 2025.
