Glasgow investigation: Girl, 11, taken to hospital after collision as Police Scotland investigate

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:26 BST
Police said the girl was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a car.

The collision happened on Firhill Road in Glasgow at around 8.20pm on Tuesday .

The road was closed while officers carried out investigations and reopened at around 1am on Wednesday .

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them via 101 quoting reference 3450 of June 10 2025.

