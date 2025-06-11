Police said the girl was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

An 11-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was struck by a car.

The collision happened on Firhill Road in Glasgow at around 8.20pm on Tuesday .

Police said the girl was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while officers carried out investigations and reopened at around 1am on Wednesday .