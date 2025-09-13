Edinburgh paramedic taken to hospital after ambulance crashes into traffic lights

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Comment
Published 13th Sep 2025, 09:14 BST
Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash

A paramedic was taken to hospital after an ambulance crashed in Edinburgh city centre while responding to an emergency call.

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash at the junction with West Approach Road on Lothian Road around 5pm on Friday.

A paramedic was taken to hospital after an ambulance crashed on Lothian Road at around 5pm on Friday, September 12.
A paramedic was taken to hospital after an ambulance crashed on Lothian Road at around 5pm on Friday, September 12. | Google Maps

It is understood an ambulance crashed into a set of traffic lights. No patients wre on board at the time.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An incident involving one of our ambulances occurred on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, at 5pm whilst it was on its way to an emergency call.

“One member of staff was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution. There was no patient on board, and an additional vehicle was dispatched to the call.”

