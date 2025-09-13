Edinburgh paramedic taken to hospital after ambulance crashes into traffic lights

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash

A paramedic was taken to hospital after an ambulance crashed in Edinburgh city centre while responding to an emergency call.

A paramedic was taken to hospital after an ambulance crashed on Lothian Road at around 5pm on Friday, September 12. | Google Maps

It is understood an ambulance crashed into a set of traffic lights. No patients wre on board at the time.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An incident involving one of our ambulances occurred on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, at 5pm whilst it was on its way to an emergency call.