Edinburgh paramedic taken to hospital after ambulance crashes into traffic lights
A paramedic was taken to hospital after an ambulance crashed in Edinburgh city centre while responding to an emergency call.
Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash at the junction with West Approach Road on Lothian Road around 5pm on Friday.
It is understood an ambulance crashed into a set of traffic lights. No patients wre on board at the time.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “An incident involving one of our ambulances occurred on Lothian Road, Edinburgh, at 5pm whilst it was on its way to an emergency call.
“One member of staff was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution. There was no patient on board, and an additional vehicle was dispatched to the call.”
