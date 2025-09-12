The 16-year-old will appear at court at a later date.

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with 'four deliberate fires' at Scottish quarry.

Officers were made aware of a wilful fire in the Sunbank Quarry area, in Moray, at around 7.20pm on Thursday. Emergency services attended and the fire was put out. There are no reports of any injuries.

Investigations have been ongoing into a further three ‘wilful’ fires in and around the Sunbank Quarry area on Friday, August 22, Tuesday, August 26 and Monday, September 1.

A 16-year-old male has now been arrested and charged in connection with several ‘wilful fire-raisings’.

The quarry at Lossiemouth quarry has seen a spate of ‘deliberate’ fires in recent months | Lossiemouth Community Council

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.20pm on Thursday, 11 September, 2025, police were made aware of a wilful fire-raising in Lossiemouth. Emergency services attended and the fire was put out.

“There are no reports of any injuries. Investigations have been ongoing into a further three wilful fires which occurred at this location on Friday, 22 August, Tuesday, 26 August and Monday, 1 September, 2025.