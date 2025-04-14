Man in hospital after stabbing in Scottish city
A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Edinburgh on Monday morning.
Police said they were alerted to the attack in the London Road area of the city at about 6am.
A 47-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 6am on Monday April 14, 2025 we received a report of a serious assault in the London Road area of Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended and a 47-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
“Officers remain in the area and are carrying out extensive inquiries.
“Anyone with any concerns or information can approach these officers or call police on 101 quoting incident 0378 of 14 April.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.