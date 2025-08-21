The new Edinburgh Trams record set by Oasis fans at Murrayfield ahead of AC/DC concert

Total tops passenger numbers carried during Taylor Swift’s shows last year.

Oasis fans heading for one of the band’s long-awaited shows at Murrayfield Stadium have notched up a new record for Edinburgh Trams.

Nearly 77,000 passengers were carried on Saturday, August 9 when the second of the group’s three sell-out dates in the Scottish capital was staged.

Edinburgh Trams staff at the Murrayfield tram stop pose with cardboard cut outs of Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis | Edinburgh Trams

The total topped the previous 74,000 daily passenger record set during Taylor Swift’s shows at the venue in June last year.

City council owned Edinburgh Trams also said it carried some 250,000 passengers on its Edinburgh Airport-Newhaven line over the Oasis shows weekend, which was similar to the numbers recorded during Swift’s dates.

Sarah Singh, its head of service delivery, said of the Oasis concerts: “With these massive shows taking place at the same time as the traditionally busy festival season, it was no surprise that so many people relied on the tram to get around.

“Saturday, August 9 saw a new daily record of just under 77,000 journeys recorded on the day, which is a true reflection of how well trams can perform and indicates that we’re on track for our busiest summer ever.

Oasis fans at the Murrayfield tram stop for the band’s final Edinburgh show on Tuesday August 12 | National World

“Understandably, at certain times, some trams were filled to capacity, but extra services were laid on before and after the concerts to relieve the pressure, and dozens of additional staff were on duty to help with boarding and to offer face-to-face travel advice.

“Many members of our team also joined in the spirit of the occasion, proudly sporting bucket hats and joining in with fans as they belted out some of the band’s best-known hits.

“Time and time and again, the tram has proved the best way to get around when major events are taking place in the city.”

The trams are expected to be busy again on Thursday when AC/DC perform at Murrayfield. Services will run through the night on Friday and Saturday during the final weekend of the Edinburgh Festival.