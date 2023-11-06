No arrests have been made to date after Police Scotland officers were attacked with fireworks and petrol bombs in Niddrie on Bonfire Night

Drone footage has captured the extraordinary moments in which young rioters shot fireworks and threw petrol bombs at police officers in the Edinburgh area of Niddrie on Sunday night.

The video, sent to The Scotsman, captured by drone shows dozens of youths confronting officers in dramatic Bonfire Night scenes, after the rioters had gathered on Hay Avenue just before 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vision shows fireworks initially being shot towards the row of officers armed with batons and riot shields.

Police officers are targeted with fireworks in Niddrie, Edinburgh, during chaotic scenes on Bonfire Night

The youths then resort to throwing fire bombs at police, initially forcing the line back, before officers co-ordinate a charge towards the assembled mob.

Police Scotland later said about 50 people were responsible for directing fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles at buildings, vehicles and police.

The force believes young people were being actively encouraged and co-ordinated by adults to target officers while they carried out their duties.

The clean-up operation was well underway on Monday, but much of the area was still littered with debris from the night before.

Police officers are targeted with fireworks in Niddrie, Edinburgh, during chaotic scenes on Bonfire Night

Parts of the Hay Avenue area had clear scorch marks from Sunday evening. Boxes of spent fireworks had also been discarded on a grass common close to Hay Avenue with names such as Atomic Bomb.