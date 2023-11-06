Bonfire Night: Drone footage captures attacks by rioters using petrol bombs and fireworks in Niddrie on Police Scotland officers
Drone footage has captured the extraordinary moments in which young rioters shot fireworks and threw petrol bombs at police officers in the Edinburgh area of Niddrie on Sunday night.
The video, sent to The Scotsman, captured by drone shows dozens of youths confronting officers in dramatic Bonfire Night scenes, after the rioters had gathered on Hay Avenue just before 5pm.
The vision shows fireworks initially being shot towards the row of officers armed with batons and riot shields.
The youths then resort to throwing fire bombs at police, initially forcing the line back, before officers co-ordinate a charge towards the assembled mob.
Police Scotland later said about 50 people were responsible for directing fireworks, petrol bombs and other projectiles at buildings, vehicles and police.
The force believes young people were being actively encouraged and co-ordinated by adults to target officers while they carried out their duties.
The clean-up operation was well underway on Monday, but much of the area was still littered with debris from the night before.
Parts of the Hay Avenue area had clear scorch marks from Sunday evening. Boxes of spent fireworks had also been discarded on a grass common close to Hay Avenue with names such as Atomic Bomb.
Some of the brands of fireworks used can cost up to £200.
