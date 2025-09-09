M9 crash: Police close major motorway near Grangemouth after one vehicle crash - drivers told to avoid area
Drivers are being told to avoid the area and expect delays.
Police have closed part of the M9 near Grangemouth following a one-vehicle crash.
Officers said the road was closed at junctions five and six northbound, after they were called to a collision at around 6.30am on Tuesday morning
Emergency services are at the scene, and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.
Traffic Scotland said drivers should expect delays.
