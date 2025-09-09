M9 crash: Police close major motorway near Grangemouth after one vehicle crash - drivers told to avoid area

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 9th Sep 2025, 07:56 BST
Drivers are being told to avoid the area and expect delays.

Police have closed part of the M9 near Grangemouth following a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of the early morning crashplaceholder image
Emergency services are at the scene of the early morning crash | Universal Images Group via Getty

Officers said the road was closed at junctions five and six northbound, after they were called to a collision at around 6.30am on Tuesday morning

Emergency services are at the scene, and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic Scotland said drivers should expect delays.

Related topics:PoliceGrangemouthEmergency servicesTraffic
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice