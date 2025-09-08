Breaking

Princes Street incident: Police probe 'unexplained death' after body found on Edinburgh's Princes Street

By Rachel Fergusson, Ena Saracevic
Published 8th Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
A man’s body has been found in Edinburgh city centre

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

An ambulance and three police cars are on the scene outside H&M on Princes Street after the discovery at around 9.10am on Monday.

Officers say the death is being treated as ‘unexplained’ and enquiries are ongoing to ‘establish the full circumstances’.

The ambulance service received a call at 9.03am and said they arrived on the scene “within one minute”.

A cordon has been put in place outside the store.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Monday, September 8, the body of a man was found on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A cordon has been put in place.placeholder image
A cordon has been put in place. | NW
Three police cars are on the scene.placeholder image
Three police cars are on the scene. | NW

Travel disruption as police attend ‘ongoing incident’

At around 10.35am, Edinburgh Travel News - which is run by City of Edinburgh Council - said the incident has been affecting traffic heading eastbound.

Due to traffic congestion, bus routes 1, 3, 4, 15, 16, 19, 25, 26, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 37, 43, 44, 107, 113, 124, X26, X29, X31, X33, X37, X44, X18, X27, X28, X5, X7, X19 and X4 are being delayed on Princes Street eastbound.

A full list of delays can be found on the Lothian Buses website.

