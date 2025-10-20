Scotland earthquake: 3.3 magnitude earthquake felt across Perthshire as residents report homes 'shaking'

Published 20th Oct 2025, 13:12 BST
One resident reported “thunderous noise and shaking”.

Residents in Perth and Kinross have reported feeling their homes “shake” as a minor earthquake was recorded by the British Geological Survey on Monday morning.

The research organisation, which provides expert geoscientific data, said it recorded a 3.3 magnitude earthquake in the region at 7.25am.

The British Geological Survey provides up-to-date information on recent and historical earthquakesplaceholder image
The British Geological Survey provides up-to-date information on recent and historical earthquakes | PA

The epicentre of the activity was Pubil in Glen Lyon, but the tremor has been reportedly felt by residents in Callander, Tyndrum, and Grandtully.

The British Geological Survey posted on X to say the event had also been felt in Bridge of Orchy and reports describe a "prolonged rumble".

The quake had a very shallow depth of 2.6 kilometres.

The Volcano Discover website said there has been 138 shakes reported by users so far.

One report, from a Kinross resident, said: “Felt shake through desk/chair into body that lasted a couple of seconds. Shaking intensity enough to feel rumbling vibration through body and house.”

A resident from Pubil, the epicentre of the quake, said: “Thunderous noise and shaking - thought there had been an explosion. Enough to wake us up and all neighbours out their homes.”

Meanwhile, someone in Crieff described: “House shuddered accompanied by low rumbling sound for two, three second tremors separated by about one second. Something fell over in the loft and a small round garden lamp fell off a window sill.”

Earthquake magnitude is a measure of earthquake size. A 3.3 magnitude earthquake can often be felt, although it is likely to only cause very minor damage.

