Perth and Kinross incident: M90 closed in both directions at junctions 6 and 7 due to 'ongoing police incident'

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 14th Oct 2025, 08:28 BST
Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

A road near Kinross remains closed in both directions due to an “ongoing police incident”.

The M90 closed in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 at around 6.53am.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown. Police have been contacted for more information.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The M90 is closed in both directions to all traffic between junctions 6 and 7 due to an ongoing police incident.

“Road users are advised to seek an alternate travel route and expect delays.”

The road is closed in both directions.placeholder image
The road is closed in both directions. | Lisa Ferguson/National World

A police spokesperson said: “The M90 is closed in both directions at junction 7.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

