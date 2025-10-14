Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road near Kinross remains closed in both directions due to an “ongoing police incident”.

The M90 closed in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 at around 6.53am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nature of the incident is currently unknown. Police have been contacted for more information.

Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The M90 is closed in both directions to all traffic between junctions 6 and 7 due to an ongoing police incident.

“Road users are advised to seek an alternate travel route and expect delays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is closed in both directions. | Lisa Ferguson/National World

A police spokesperson said: “The M90 is closed in both directions at junction 7.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”