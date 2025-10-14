Perth and Kinross incident: M90 closed in both directions at junctions 6 and 7 due to 'ongoing police incident'
A road near Kinross remains closed in both directions due to an “ongoing police incident”.
The M90 closed in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 at around 6.53am.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown. Police have been contacted for more information.
Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.
A Traffic Scotland spokesperson said: “The M90 is closed in both directions to all traffic between junctions 6 and 7 due to an ongoing police incident.
“Road users are advised to seek an alternate travel route and expect delays.”
A police spokesperson said: “The M90 is closed in both directions at junction 7.
“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”
