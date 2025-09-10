Iconic Scottish hotel welcomes young cancer patients for meaningful residential stay

Crieff Hydro Hotel was recently honoured to support young people affected by cancer through hosting an annual residential stay, organised by the Teenage Cancer Trust and funded by the NHS Lothian Charity.

The service provides dedicated support to 13–18-year-olds diagnosed with cancer across Scotland, running community groups and outreach projects for young people navigating their cancer diagnosis.

Each year, the Teenage Cancer Trust organises a residential week to give young people a change of scenery and a chance to connect, with Crieff Hydro Hotel proudly hosting the event for the past three years.

With the hotel offering a wide range of exciting activities, including the Action Glen Outdoor Activity Park, alpaca trekking and horse riding, it was an ideal setting for the young people.

The youngsters also stayed in the resort's self-catering lodges, giving them both independence and the opportunity to cook together during their stay.

With 12 young people attending this year’s event, the residential weekend provided a vital opportunity for connection, confidence-building and peer support in a safe and uplifting environment.

Conor Smart, Teenage Cancer Trust Youth Support Coordinator, said: "We support young people who've undergone cancer treatment.

“While their experiences with cancer may differ, at our residential they're able to connect with other young people and have therapeutic conversations, all while having fun and enjoying the excellent facilities available at the hotel.

“For many attendees, the stay also marks their first trip away from home, or even from their families, since their diagnosis, so it gives them a huge confidence boost and helps with independence too."

The number of attendees at the residential weekend has steadily grown since its inception in 2023, reflecting the programme's success.

One young participant said: "Being surrounded by people in similar situations can encourage you to try things you would otherwise have been scared to do.

“I went swimming for the first time since I got my port fitted over three years ago."

These moments not only helped the young people gain confidence, but created cherished memories that it’s hoped will last a lifetime.

Stephen Leckie, CEO and Chairman of the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: "It's always a pleasure to welcome the young people from the Teenage Cancer Trust Youth Support Coordinator Service.