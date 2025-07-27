Donald Trump in Scotland RECAP: Follow for updates as President Trump visits his Turnberry golf course
President Donald Trump arrived in Scotland on Friday evening ready for a four day stay in the country.
He is spending the weekend at his Turnberry golf course, before heading to his second course in Aberdeen.
During his say, he has confirmed meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney.
Donald Trump in Scotland LIVE
Key Events
- Mass protests have been taking place across Scotland.
- The President will remain at Turnberry until Monday.
- Donald Trump is expected to meet with both Keir Starmer and John Swinney during his time here.
Donald Trump said he was "not in a good mood" as he sat down with Ursula von der Leyen at the top of a bilateral meeting in Scotland .
It was put to him by journalists that he seemed in a good mood as he was questioned about the likelihood of the US and EU striking a trade deal.
He replied: "I'm actually not in a good mood, but I will tell you I think the chances are, yeah, I think Ursula would say, probably 50-50, of making a deal. I'd like to make a deal, I think it's good for both, but yeah, I'd say 50-50."
He said there were "three or four sticking points that I'd rather not get in(to)" before his talks with the President of the European Commission .
Asked why he was in a bad mood and whether it was related to his day playing golf, Mr Trump said: "No, the golf was beautiful. Golf can never be bad... But no, I think I look forward to this meeting. You know, we've had a hard time with trade with Europe , very hard time, and I'd like to see it resolved. But if it isn't we'll, you know, have tariffs."
He said "we'll probably know in about an hour" whether a deal can be struck.
Mr Trump and Ms von der Leyen at Turnberry:
War on wind turbines
He described his golf course in Turnberry as the “best in the world” but took another swipe at Scotland’s “windmills” which he said were ruining the landscape.
“When I looked over the horizon I saw 9 wind mills. I said what a shame.”
He described wind farms as the “worst form of energy” and branded environmentalists “political hacks”.
He also discussed NATO, aid in Gaza and peace talks between Thailand and Cambodia.
EU trade deal 'bigger than any other'
President Trump says the potential deal with the EU on trade is “the biggest deal”. Earlier, Trump said there was a 50-50 chance of a US-EU deal.
Trump is on TV now
President Trump is speaking to journalists with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen now, discussing the trading relationship between the US and Europe and the situation in the Middle East.
Stop Trump protest organised in Balmedie
The Stop Trump Coalition activist group has announced it is holding a protest in Balmedie tomorrow, as Trump relocates to Aberdeenshire.
Organisers urged people to gather at 3pm at the White Horse Inn to continue the “festival of resistance”.
Alena Ivanova, organiser for Stop Trump Scotland, said: "This message is to Donald Trump but also to our elected leaders preparing to meet him: there is no place for Trumpism in Scotland.
“They need to stand up to him instead of kowtowing to this bully – including by handing over hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayer money for a golf tournament hosted at Trump International even while he attempts to bully us with tariffs.
"In the vicinity of the golf course, people will be making noise and using creative props to bring the message as close to home as possible – Donald Trump is not welcome here.”
Take a look at our picture highlights from the protests over the weekend.
Anti-Trump protester arrested
We’re just hearing now that a man was arrested at Prestwick Airport on Friday for allegedly carrying a placard calling the US President an offensive word.
The man, aged 20, was arrested next to the military airport in Ayrshire where Air Force One landed.
Police Scotland said the man was arrested “for abusive behaviour and refusing to stop” and issued with a recorded police warning.
Our first footage of the day from Turnberry:
A Donald Trump supporter who travelled over four hours from Liverpool to Ayrshire to see the US at his golf course has said he is “chuffed” to have interacted with the President.
Tom English, 37, said: “We rushed up here hoping to get a glimpse of him. And that’s happened this morning when we’ve got to interact with him a little bit.
“We couldn’t really hear him because he was trying to shout to us in this wind, in the Scottish wind on the coast. So it was kind of hard to hear what he said.
“But he blew a kiss to the girls. Gave us a little wave. Trump junior gave us a little wave. And that’s what it was about.
“We just wanted to see him in the flesh, and to get that interaction was an added bonus.”
When asked what he and the other supporters had said to the president, Mr English recounted: “Just that we love him, basically. The UK loves Trump. Don’t believe the mainstream media.”
Does Donald Trump cheat at golf?
Wondering what it’s like for the reporters on the ground capturing the President’s every move as he pootles about on the golf course?
Our rural affairs specialist Katharine Hay has given us a behind-the-scenes tale of her 24 hours camping and reporting from Turnberry - from snipers to side-eyes to some serious cheating...
Read it here.
Donald Trump Jr and his partner Bettina Anderson are also on the green this morning. His son Eric has also accompanied him on the trip.
Protesters are standing in the dunes with hand-painted signs. They are urging the president: “Don’t trust Starmer”.
A woman holding it wore a red baseball cap with fake hair which read Make America Great Again, and appeared to laugh as she watched Mr Trump.
Another female supporter dressed in a floral anorak, held a US flag and wore a baseball cap reading Make England Great Again.
Trump fans are out and about too, with one female well-wisher being heard shouting “we love you Trump” and “thank you”.
Someone else shouted: “Trump Trump Trump Trump”.
The sound of cheering could be heard as Mr Trump took a shot.
Sporting a white baseball camp branded USA, Trump waves to reporters...
Donald has been spotted teeing off this morning.
A huge motorcade of golf buggies arrived at Turnberry just before 10.40am, with the President arriving at around 11.06am.
Meanwhile, police patrolled the golf course as associates of Mr Trump played a round of golf earlier in the morning.
Gaza ceasefire must be secured, PM to tell Trump
During his meeting with Trump, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to press the US President on the revival of Gaza ceasefire talks after they ground to a standstill this week.
It comes as the UK joins efforts to airdrop aid into Gaza amid the urgent hunger crisis.
It is understood the PM will raise Washington’s work with partners in Qatar and Egypt and seek to discuss further action to bring about a ceasefire. They will also discuss the recently agreed US-UK trade deal and the war in Ukraine.
The pair are expected to meet on Monday.
Protesters and police are gearing up for day two of Trump’s stay.
Here are the latest pics from Turnberry...
No arrests at Trump protests
Police Scotland confirmed last night that no arrests were made at any anti-Trump protests held yesterday.
At the protest in Edinburgh, police said a 50-year-old woman was issued with a Recorded Police Warning in connection with alleged threatening behaviour.
