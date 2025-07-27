Donald Trump said he was "not in a good mood" as he sat down with Ursula von der Leyen at the top of a bilateral meeting in Scotland .

It was put to him by journalists that he seemed in a good mood as he was questioned about the likelihood of the US and EU striking a trade deal.

He replied: "I'm actually not in a good mood, but I will tell you I think the chances are, yeah, I think Ursula would say, probably 50-50, of making a deal. I'd like to make a deal, I think it's good for both, but yeah, I'd say 50-50."

He said there were "three or four sticking points that I'd rather not get in(to)" before his talks with the President of the European Commission .

Asked why he was in a bad mood and whether it was related to his day playing golf, Mr Trump said: "No, the golf was beautiful. Golf can never be bad... But no, I think I look forward to this meeting. You know, we've had a hard time with trade with Europe , very hard time, and I'd like to see it resolved. But if it isn't we'll, you know, have tariffs."