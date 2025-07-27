Swinney urged to seize 'golden opportunity' of Donald Trump Scotland meeting

It came as the First Minister was criticised after announcing public funding for a golf contest at Trump International

John Swinney has been urged to seize the “golden opportunity” offered by his meeting with Donald Trump to tackle the threat posed by tariffs to Scottish businesses, including the multi-billion pound whisky sector.

It came as the First Minister was branded “cynical” after announcing £180,000 of public money for a golf tournament at Trump International in Aberdeenshire just days before his meeting with the US President.

Mr Swinney said the funding for the Nexo Championship in August will “further enhance Aberdeenshire’s reputation as a leading golfing destination”, but critics compared it to “offering up pocket money to the school bully”.

The US President flew into Prestwick on Friday evening, with hundreds of protesters gathering in Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Saturday to voice their opposition.

Protesters outside the US Consulate in Edinburgh | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Mr Trump spent time on Saturday playing golf at his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire, where, dressed in black, with a white cap that said USA on it, he could be seen driving a golf buggy, flanked by a fleet of security personnel.

As well as meeting Mr Swinney, Mr Trump is due to hold talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to Scotland, where the two men will refine a trade deal between the UK and the US that was agreed earlier this year.

The President is also expected to talk trade with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

A major security operation surrounded him at Turnberry, with police officers and military personnel seen scouring the grounds ahead of Mr Trump teeing off. Security fencing had been erected around the resort, with road closures also in place to help protect the President, who last year survived an assassination attempt.

Sniffer dogs were seen patrolling the golf course, with the Navy carrying out sweeps in the water beside the seaside course, while Army vehicles were spotted on the nearby A77 road.

Police Scotland has asked for support from other forces across the UK to bolster officer numbers for the high-profile visit, with Mr Swinney appealing to people to protest “peacefully and within the law”.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, previously raised concerns about excessive working hours. David Threadgold, chair of the SPF, said there had been some logistical challenges on Saturday, with buses failing to turn up on time to transport officers.

“It will further exacerbate the challenges that we have with rostering of 12-hour shifts anyway, and we have to deal with that as an organisation,” he told Scotland on Sunday.

“There will be an impact on individuals, because they are working extremely long hours in really challenging enough circumstances at times, but it’s not helped when the bus doesn’t turn up to take you home.”

The President is expected to travel to Trump International in Aberdeenshire early next week, where he will be opening a new course. Officers are braced for further protests in Aberdeen on Monday to coincide with this.

An anti-Trump protestor in Edinburgh on Saturday | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

There are widespread concerns over the impact of further tariffs on Scotland’s whisky sector, where the US market is worth £971 million a year.

Mr Swinney previously described the President’s visit as offering Scotland “a platform to make its voice heard” and said he had a responsibility to advance the country’s interests. Earlier this year, he spoke of using the Mr Trump’s affinity for Scotland, where his mother was born, to avoid tariffs.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, his party’s spokesman for business, economy, tourism and culture, said: “John Swinney seems belatedly to have realised the importance of meeting President Trump, rather than making childish criticisms to pander to the Nats’ rank and file.

“American firms are major investors and employers in Scotland, and the USA is a huge market for Scottish products – notably in the whisky and food sectors, where tariffs would be immensely damaging. Tourism is also crucial to our economy.

“The First Minister has a golden opportunity to encourage the President, who has strong family links and a clear affection for Scotland, that the interests of both countries are best served by open trade and co-operation. He should for once put Scotland’s interests above the petty carping of SNP activists and act accordingly.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Donald Trump’s presidency has been deeply worrying for millions of people in the UK and around the world. From trade wars to praising Putin, there are plenty of warning signs that he is not looking out for anyone’s interest but his own.

“While I don’t expect he will get a warm reception from the Scottish public, it’s clear that John Swinney should use this opportunity to try to tackle the threat that Trump’s tariffs pose to Scottish businesses.

“He should also make quite clear commitments that the we want to see the entire Western world stand with Ukraine and ensure that their brave fighting men and women are given the tools they need to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.”

The 2025 Nexo Championship - previously the Scottish Championship - on the DP World Tour is to be held at Trump International from August 7 to 10. The Scottish Government said advanced negotiations are underway to ensure the money from VisitScotland will support delivery of the event.

It said the tournament will bring opportunities to grow Scotland’s golf tourism market and extend the length of the tourism season in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Scotland is widely recognised as the “home of golf” and golf tourism is estimated to bring in £300 million of economic value per year.

Mr Swinney said: “I welcome the Nexo Championship being held at the Trump International Golf Links this August. Scotland has long been recognised as a world-class host of major events. Golf and golf events are a key part of our national identity, supporting communities, driving economic growth, contributing to environmental sustainability across the country and promoting Scotland through global profile.

“The Scottish Government recognises the importance and benefits of golf and golf events, including boosting tourism and our economy.

“As the home of golf, we have a long-standing track record of support and I am proud this funding will further enhance Aberdeenshire’s reputation as a leading golfing destination and I am hopeful of securing further golfing events in future years.”

Mr Fraser said the “rare support for tourism from the SNP is welcome”, but added many would see the funding “as a hypocritical and cynical sweetener”.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie compared it to “offering up pocket money to the school bully”. He said: "This shames Scotland. It's an embarrassing attempt to please a bully and shows the same craven attitude as Keir Starmer. We should be standing in solidarity with the people on the receiving end of Donald Trump’s regime.

"John Swinney had a choice to make. He could have stood up for the values of democracy and human rights. But instead he folded at the first test and used hundreds of thousands of pounds of our money to appease a far right billionaire fraudster.