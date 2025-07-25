As crowds gathered at Prestwick Airport to see the arrival in Scotland of Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, the world’s media set up camp outside the entrances to the US president’s golf resort at Turnberry.

With Mr Trump’s motorcade nearing the resort, one lone supporter stood with a star spangled banner tied to a lamppost to welcome the president. “I'm just here to support the man,” he said.

He also turned out to welcome “The Beast” the last time it carried Mr Trump to the area. “The beast is amazing,” he said.

Local businesses reported constant activity in the area throughout yesterday, with roads blocked off and a heavy police presence.

Another Trump supporter said he had known for a long time that the president would be coming because all the rooms in the Turnberry resort, costing up to £500 a night, had been blocked to bookings.

The US president’s motorcade – which contained more than two dozen vehicles – entered his Turnberry golf resort at around 9.30pm, flanked by Police Scotland vehicles and ambulance crews.

A group of protesters waved placards as the president’s motorcade passed on its way to the hotel.

Julie Nelson, from Glasgow, said: “He doesn’t represent our values in Scotland. He is absolutely, totally, everything we hate.”

Graeme Miller, also from Glasgow, added: “The man’s here, he’s deluded. He seems to think Scotland loves him. David Tennant has pointed out we really don’t."

They said more people would have turned out to protest against Mr Trump’s arrival if access to the area was not so controlled.

Meanwhile, Sarah McKinnon and Emma Bailey took to the beach at Croy Shore, north of Turnberry, and dug a message in the sand reading “Free Palestine” and encouraged others to create their own ‘protest art’ along the coastline.

Ms Bailey said Mr Trump's flightpath was over that beach, and "we want him to see this message wherever he goes. Even small acts can mean a lot".

"There are words from politicians for Gaza but there’s a real lack of action by Trump and those in power," she told the BBC.

Ms McKinnon said: "I grew up here and I’m not happily that Donald Trump has power and influence here.

"We’re just two mums on the beach and want to send him a message. We want to turn feelings into action."

Police had warned ahead of Mr Trump’s arrival that the visit to Scotland will “undoubtedly stretch” resources.

Chief Superintendent Rob Hay, president of the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (Asps), it would require a “significant operation across the country over many days” from Police Scotland.Similar concerns have also been raised by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) – the body which represents rank and file officers.

Mr Hay said the visit “will require the Police Service of Scotland to plan for and deliver a significant operation across the country over many days”.

Getty Images

He added: “This will undoubtedly stretch all our resources from local policing divisions to specialist and support functions such as contact, command and control.”

Police superintendents and chief superintendents will have “key leadership roles” for the visit, he added, saying they would be taking responsibility for areas such as planning and resourcing, intelligence gathering, command and control communications, armed operations, public order, and other specialist functions.

Mr Hay urged the public to be aware of the “significant demands that will be placed on policing services during this period” – adding these result from not only the Presidential visit but the “many popular events that Scotland hosts in the summer months, which bring thousands of tourists to our country and rely upon partnerships with policing to support their safe delivery”.

SPF general secretary David Kennedy has warned the police response to the visit could impact on the service it provides to the public in Scotland.

He said: “Anyone who says it won’t affect it (policing in Scotland), I can’t believe that’s the case. It will affect it.

“You may be waiting in the past for so many hours for a police officer to arrive, that could double now, you may be waiting for more time for them to arrive.

“Obviously, emergency calls will take priority, but it will affect communities in Scotland.

“We’ve been asking long and weary to have more police officers in our communities in Scotland and all this does is take them away from that at this time.”

The Stop Trump Coalition has said it is planning a series of protests across Scotland over the coming days.

Campaigner Alena Ivanova said: “Donald Trump may shake hands with our leaders, but he's no friend of Scotland. We, the people of Scotland, see the damage he has done - to democracy and working people in the US, to the global efforts to tackle the climate crisis, to the very principles of justice and humanity.

“As ICE agents destroy families and neighbourhoods in the US, we here in Scotland are welcoming those that want to join our communities. As he dreams of rivieras built on the bones of Palestinians, we demand an end to the genocide.