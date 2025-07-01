The incident took place on a train travelling from Glasgow Central to Ayr.

An investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a train.

The incident took place on a service which was travelling from Glasgow Central to Ayr on Monday, June 9

According to British Transport Police, a man in his early 20s sat beside the teenager and carried out the assault at around 8pm.

The man is described as being slim, with dark hair. He was wearing a yellow Columbia jacket and black joggers. He was carrying a green duffle bag.

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be given by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 555 of June 10.