Police are investigating the course of the death on board a train in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died on board a train at a railway station in Fife.

The incident happened at Kirkcaldy station on Sunday night.

Emergency services attended the scene just before 10pm. Police are investigating the cause of death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police attended the incident in Kirkcaldy

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Kirkcaldy station just before 10pm last night to reports of a person on board a train in cardiac arrest.