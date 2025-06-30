Fife: Man dies on train at Scottish railway station

Police are investigating the course of the death on board a train in Fife.

A man has died on board a train at a railway station in Fife.

The incident happened at Kirkcaldy station on Sunday night.

Emergency services attended the scene just before 10pm. Police are investigating the cause of death.

British Transport Police attended the incident in Kirkcaldyplaceholder image
British Transport Police attended the incident in Kirkcaldy

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Kirkcaldy station just before 10pm last night to reports of a person on board a train in cardiac arrest.

"Officers attended with paramedics and despite efforts, sadly, a man was pronounced deceased. The death remains under investigation.”

