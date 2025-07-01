Why public perception of crime in Scotland really does matter

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a new survey, about a third of people in Scotland believe crime has increased in their local community in the past two years, while only 11 per cent believe the figures have fallen. Furthermore, half said they were not confident that police had the resources to deal with crimes in their area and nearly two-thirds did not believe officers had the resources to prevent them from happening.

It is a snapshot poll, for the 1919 Magazine, which is funded by the Scottish Police Federation, that underlines the importance of the public’s perception of crime and widespread concern about safety and security.

Commenting on the findings, David Threadgold, chair of the federation, said policing needed to become “a greater priority for government”. “When police have the tools and the resources, they have the ability to get the job done – but at present we’re not able to carry out basic police functions like interacting with the public to prevent crime in the first place,” he said.

A blight on communities

In response, SNP Justice Secretary Angela Constance made two main points: that police funding was at record levels – a familiar story about Scotland’s struggling public services that perhaps speaks to problems with the way money is spent – and that reported crime had fallen by more than half since 1991.

However, sensibly, she did not dismiss the poll’s findings, saying she was “concerned to hear there is a perceived increase in crime being experienced by some”.

It may be that people are being overly influenced by lurid accounts on social media, but whatever the reason, what they think about crime still matters – and may influence the way they vote.

More importantly, a lack of confidence in the police and a perception of high rates of crime can blight communities, influencing people’s behaviour in a range of different ways, leading to everything from social isolation among elderly people too scared to leave their homes to an unwillingness to invest in businesses.