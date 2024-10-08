Rail services travelling between Glasgow Central and London have been impacted by the line closure

Trains running in and out of Glasgow Central station destined for south of the Border have been either suspended due to an incident on the west coast main line.

Emergency services are dealing with an incident between Lancaster and Preston, a statement from Network Rail said.

All lines on the route are closed, with major disruption expected until at least 1pm. Train operators have advised services will be either cancelled or delayed.

Passengers make their way through Glasgow Central station. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

The closure is impacting on all Avanti West Coast services between Edinburgh/Glasgow Central and London Euston.

One passenger posted on social media: “Can you let your team at Glasgow Central know what’s happening. They don’t know to tell passengers if they should wait or get a train from Edinburgh to Kings Cross.”

TransPennine Express services between Edinburgh/Glasgow Central and Manchester Airport have also been disrupted, as well as those running between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street.

A statement from Network Rail said: “Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised. Major disruption is expected until 1pm.”

Avanti West Coast passengers have been advised they may use their ticket on CrossCountry services between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street via York, as well as LNER between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross, and ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High/Bathgate at no extra cost.

“If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on the Avanti West Coast train immediately before, or immediately after the cancelled one,” Network Rail said.