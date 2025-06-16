Police treating death of 29-year-old man found on road in Perthshire as murder
Police are treating the death of a man whose body was discovered on a road in Perthshire as murder, following a post-mortem examination.
Officers were called to the remote spot between Dunning and Kinross following a report of concern for a man around 7am on Friday, June 13.
The 29-year-old, who has now been named as Stephen Speedie, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, aged 36 and 42, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death. They are expected to appear in court in due course, police said.
A 40-year-old woman was also arrested and has been released pending further investigation.
Airspace restrictions were put in place until Monday at 1pm. The restrictions applied to all aircraft, including drones.
Detective Chief Inspector Carron McKellar said: “Our thoughts are with Stephen’s family and friends at what is an extremely difficult time. Officers are offering support and keeping them updated with the progress of our investigation.
“I understand this incident will be concerning for the local community. However, I’d like to reassure them we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.
“Additional officers remain in the area and anyone with concerns or information can approach them or call 101.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0592 of June 13, 2025, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.