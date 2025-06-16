Midlothian police hunting motorbike rider after ‘several near misses’ with pedestrians

Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST
Police are searching for a dangerous motorcyclist after “several near misses” with the public in Midlothian.

Officers have received a number of reports regarding an off-road motorcycle being driven dangerously in Penicuik, particularly in the area of Montgomery Park and The Precinct.

Constable Keith Dolan said: “This motorcycle has had several near misses with people in the area and I would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding this off road motorcycle or its rider to contact us. It is imperative that we trace them as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1053 of Monday, 9 June, 2025, or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

