Police are searching for a dangerous motorcyclist after “several near misses” with the public in Midlothian.

Officers have received a number of reports regarding an off-road motorcycle being driven dangerously in Penicuik, particularly in the area of Montgomery Park and The Precinct.

Constable Keith Dolan said: “This motorcycle has had several near misses with people in the area and I would appeal to anyone who has any information regarding this off road motorcycle or its rider to contact us. It is imperative that we trace them as soon as possible.”

