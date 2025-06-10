Confidence in the police in Scotland has fallen over the past decade.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fewer than half of Scots believe the police in their local area are doing a good job, according to a major survey.

The Scottish Crime and Justice Survey found just 45 per cent said the local force was doing an excellent or good job, compared to 61 per cent a decade ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, more than one in ten (13 per cent) said the police were doing a poor or very poor job in 2023/24, which is the latest year covered. A total of 36 per cent thought the police were doing a ‘fair’ job.

Police Scotland officers | PA

Since 2012/13, confidence in the police has fallen across all demographic groups covered by the survey. But the largest decline was observed among those aged 60 and over, from 64 per cent in 2012/13 to 43 per cent in 2023/24.

READ MORE: Police probe hate crime as Pride flags removed ahead of island parade

Most adults expressed confidence in the local police force's capability across various measurements of 'effectiveness,' including their ability to deal with incidents as they occur and solve crimes. However, just 42 per cent had confidence in the police’s ability to prevent crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around two in five adults (42 per cent) thought police presence in their local area was “about right”, while half (50 per cent) felt it was insufficient.

Elsewhere, the survey found levels of property and violent crime have fallen by more than a third since 2008/09. Violent crime is down 27 per cent, while property crime is down 41 per cent.

The proportion of people who feel safe walking alone in their local area after dark increased to three-quarters (75 per cent) from two-thirds (66 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Crime continues to be down significantly over the long term, though the survey does highlight areas of concern and the need for continued action from governments and justice partners.”

Justice secretary Angela Constance. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

She added: “Overall, and importantly, this survey shows most people do not experience any crime and only a very small proportion are affected by violent crime, but I have been consistently clear that any incidence of violence is one too many.

“That is why we are taking forward a wide range of actions to prevent, reduce and tackle violence, funded with more than £6 million invested over the past three years on top of our record funding for police.”