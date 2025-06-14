Drones banned from flying over Scottish village after man found dead
Airspace restrictions are in place after a 29-year-old man was found dead on a rural road in Perthshire.
He was discovered on the Dunning to Kinross Road around 7am on Saturday after emergency services were called to the scene.
A 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 42, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland has announced that temporary airspace restrictions are now in place in the Dunning area until Monday at 1pm.
The restrictions apply to all aircraft - including drones.
A statement said: “You must check if it is legal to fly in your area. Drone users are responsible. It is a criminal offence to fly in restricted airspace.”
An increased police presence will be in the area and the road is still closed.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been contacted by The Scotsman for comment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7am on Friday, June 13, 2025, we were called to the death of a 29-year-old man on the Dunning to Kinross road in Perth.
“A 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 42, have been arrested in connection with the death and enquiries are ongoing.
