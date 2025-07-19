Glasgow crime: £160k of drugs and £80k cash seized by police in raid on Scottish flat

Published 19th Jul 2025, 09:36 BST
A 22-year-old man was charged

Drugs with estimated street value of more than £160,000 have been seized by police in Glasgow.

On Wednesday, officers entered a property in Firpark Court and discovered a quantity of controlled drugs. More than £80,000 in cash was also seized.

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £160,000 have been seized. (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure. He was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Sergeant Sheila MacDonald said: “We are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the sale of illegal substances, preventing them being circulated on the streets of Scotland and addressing the concerns of local people.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

