Glasgow crime: £160k of drugs and £80k cash seized by police in raid on Scottish flat
On Wednesday, officers entered a property in Firpark Court and discovered a quantity of controlled drugs. More than £80,000 in cash was also seized.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure. He was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
Detective Sergeant Sheila MacDonald said: “We are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the sale of illegal substances, preventing them being circulated on the streets of Scotland and addressing the concerns of local people.
“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”
